Chhaava Box Office Collection Day 26: Vicky Kaushal's historical actioner nets Rs 3.15 crore on fourth Tuesday; all set for new celebration
Dinesh Vijan's production, Chhaava earned Rs 3.15 crore net on 26th day of its release. Vicky Kaushal's historical actioner is inching towards its target with a roar.
Chhaava has achieved significant milestones in its theatrical run and continues to do so. Helmed by Laxman Utekar, the historical actioner will soon be counted amongst highest grossers of Rs 500 crore club in Hindi markets. Starring Vicky Kaushal and Rashmika Mandanna, the recently released film has been moving ahead to reach its another milestone.
Chhaava Collects Rs 3.15 Crore On Day 26; To Finish A Month Of Its Release
Produced under the banner of Maddock Films, Chhaava remains unstoppable in its fourth week. Vicky Kaushal-starrer recorded Rs 3.15 crore on the fourth Tuesday, bringing its net collection to Rs 492.4 crore in Hindi markets. It is only Rs 8 crore away from entering Rs 500 crore club at the box office.
Laxman Utekar's latest directorial will complete a month of its release on March 14, 2025, which coincides with Holi festival. In the fourth week, the film based on Chhatrapati Sambhaji Maharaj has fetched Rs 32.15 crore so far.
|Weeks/Days
|Net India Box Office
|Week 1
|Rs 209 crore
|Week 2
|Rs 171 crore
|Week 3
|Rs 80.75 crore
|Day 22
|Rs 6 crore
|Day 23
|Rs 11.50 crore
|Day 24
|Rs 8 crore
|Day 25
|Rs 3.5 crore
|Day 26
|Rs 3.15 crore
|Total
|Rs 492.4 crore
Chhaava Is Maddock Films' Second Blockbuster
Chhaava has emerged as the highest grosser of Vicky Kaushal's career. Meanwhile, it is also the second blockbuster of Maddock Films. The production house now boasts of two back-to-back blockbusters, Chhaava and Stree 2 within a span of six months. While Chhaava is expected to end at Rs 550 crore plus net in Hindi, the 2024 horror comedy earned Rs 585 crore in its full run.
Disclaimer: The box office figures are compiled from various sources and our research. The figures can be approximate, and Pinkvilla does not make any claims about the authenticity of the data. However, they are adequately indicative of the box-office performance of the films in question.
