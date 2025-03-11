Chhaava Box Office Collection Day 26: Vicky Kaushal's historical actioner nets Rs 3.15 crore on fourth Tuesday; all set for new celebration

Dinesh Vijan's production, Chhaava earned Rs 3.15 crore net on 26th day of its release. Vicky Kaushal's historical actioner is inching towards its target with a roar.

By Nisha Singh
Published on Mar 11, 2025  |  10:01 PM IST |  328
Chhaava Box Office Collection Day 26: Vicky Kaushal's historical film nets Rs 3.15 crore
Picture courtesy: Maddock Films/YouTube

Chhaava has achieved significant milestones in its theatrical run and continues to do so. Helmed by Laxman Utekar, the historical actioner will soon be counted amongst highest grossers of Rs 500 crore club in Hindi markets. Starring Vicky Kaushal and Rashmika Mandanna, the recently released film has been moving ahead to reach its another milestone.

Chhaava Collects Rs 3.15 Crore On Day 26; To Finish A Month Of Its Release

Produced under the banner of Maddock Films, Chhaava remains unstoppable in its fourth week. Vicky Kaushal-starrer recorded Rs 3.15 crore on the fourth Tuesday, bringing its net collection to Rs 492.4 crore in Hindi markets. It is only Rs 8 crore away from entering Rs 500 crore club at the box office.

Advertisement

Laxman Utekar's latest directorial will complete a month of its release on March 14, 2025, which coincides with Holi festival. In the fourth week, the film based on Chhatrapati Sambhaji Maharaj has fetched Rs 32.15 crore so far.

 Weeks/Days   Net India Box Office 
Week 1 Rs 209 crore
Week 2 Rs 171 crore
Week 3 Rs 80.75 crore
Day 22 Rs 6 crore
Day 23 Rs 11.50 crore
Day 24 Rs 8 crore
Day 25 Rs 3.5 crore
Day 26 Rs 3.15 crore
Total Rs 492.4 crore

Chhaava Is Maddock Films' Second Blockbuster

Chhaava has emerged as the highest grosser of Vicky Kaushal's career. Meanwhile, it is also the second blockbuster of Maddock Films. The production house now boasts of two back-to-back blockbusters, Chhaava and Stree 2 within a span of six months. While Chhaava is expected to end at Rs 550 crore plus net in Hindi, the 2024 horror comedy earned Rs 585 crore in its full run.

Advertisement

Chhaava In Cinemas 

Chhaava is running in theaters near you. Have you booked the tickets for Vicky Kaushal and Rashmika Mandanna-starrer yet? Tell us in the comment section. Stay tuned to Pinkvilla for more updates.

Disclaimer: The box office figures are compiled from various sources and our research. The figures can be approximate, and Pinkvilla does not make any claims about the authenticity of the data. However, they are adequately indicative of the box-office performance of the films in question.

Also Read
Chhaava Day 25 India Box Office: Vicky Kaushal's historical actioner is UNSTOPPABLE in Hindi markets; nets Rs 3.5 crore on fourth Monday

Chhaava Day 25 India Box Office: Vicky Kaushal's historical actioner is UNSTOPPABLE in Hindi markets; nets Rs 3.5 crore on fourth Monday

About The Author
Nisha Singh

Bollywood enthusiast who is always ready to have filmy 'chai-pe-charcha'. With over five yea...

Advertisement
Pinkvilla Pulse
Subscribe to our newsletter for entertainment exclusives, star interviews, and the latest lifestyle trends. Look No Further!
Subscribe

Latest Articles