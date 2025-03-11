Chhaava Box Office Collection Day 26: Vicky Kaushal's historical actioner nets Rs 3.15 crore on fourth Tuesday; all set for new celebration

Chhaava has achieved significant milestones in its theatrical run and continues to do so. Helmed by Laxman Utekar, the historical actioner will soon be counted amongst highest grossers of Rs 500 crore club in Hindi markets. Starring Vicky Kaushal and Rashmika Mandanna, the recently released film has been moving ahead to reach its another milestone.

Chhaava Collects Rs 3.15 Crore On Day 26; To Finish A Month Of Its Release

Produced under the banner of Maddock Films, Chhaava remains unstoppable in its fourth week. Vicky Kaushal-starrer recorded Rs 3.15 crore on the fourth Tuesday, bringing its net collection to Rs 492.4 crore in Hindi markets. It is only Rs 8 crore away from entering Rs 500 crore club at the box office.

Laxman Utekar's latest directorial will complete a month of its release on March 14, 2025, which coincides with Holi festival. In the fourth week, the film based on Chhatrapati Sambhaji Maharaj has fetched Rs 32.15 crore so far.

Weeks/Days Net India Box Office Week 1 Rs 209 crore Week 2 Rs 171 crore Week 3 Rs 80.75 crore Day 22 Rs 6 crore Day 23 Rs 11.50 crore Day 24 Rs 8 crore Day 25 Rs 3.5 crore Day 26 Rs 3.15 crore Total Rs 492.4 crore

Chhaava Is Maddock Films' Second Blockbuster

Chhaava has emerged as the highest grosser of Vicky Kaushal's career. Meanwhile, it is also the second blockbuster of Maddock Films. The production house now boasts of two back-to-back blockbusters, Chhaava and Stree 2 within a span of six months. While Chhaava is expected to end at Rs 550 crore plus net in Hindi, the 2024 horror comedy earned Rs 585 crore in its full run.

Chhaava In Cinemas

