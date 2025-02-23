Chhaava Day 10 Box Office Trends: Vicky Kaushal's historical drama continues with strong hold amid India vs Pakistan match

Chhaava, starring Vicky Kaushal, Rashmika Mandanna, and Akshaye Khanna, is doing wonders at the box office. The movie, directed by Laxman Utekar, is not slowing down any time soon and is set for a long run.

Chhaava opens to good occupancy on Sunday; Can India vs Pakistan affect its momentum in the eve?

Based on real-life historical events, Chhaava chronicles the valor of Maratha warrior and King Chhatrapati Sambhaji Maharaj. The movie opened to a banger start of Rs 28.50 crore and posted a solid total of Rs 205 crore in its opening week.

The movie entered its second week by hitting Rs 23 crore on the second Friday, followed by a massive Rs 42 crore on the second Saturday, taking the total cume to Rs 270 crore net at the Indian box office.

Chhaava opened to good occupancy today. As per the Trends, the period drama is aiming for another big day at the box office in the range of Rs 43 crore to Rs 46 crore today, amid the India vs Pakistan cricket match.

It will be interesting to see if the biggest cricket rivalry match between India and Pakistan affects the occupancy of Chhaava, which is very likely, in the evening and night shows. Despite the big hurdle, Chhava is expected to continue with a strong hold today and post a solid Day 10. In any case, it will storm past the Rs 300 crore net mark today. The final estimates of Chaava will be shared at night.

Chhaava In Cinemas

Chhaava is running in theaters near you. Have you booked the tickets for Vicky Kaushal and Rashmika Mandanna-starrer yet? Tell us in the comment section. Stay tuned to Pinkvilla for more updates.

