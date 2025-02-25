Chhaava Day 11 India Box Office: Vicky Kaushal and Dinesh Vijan's film nets Rs 16.5 crore on second Tuesday; inches closer to Rs 350 crore mark

Chhaava is among the latest releases at the Hindi box office. It brought Vicky Kaushal and Rashmika Mandanna together on-screen for the first time. While Vicky played the role of Chhatrapati Sambhaji Maharaj, Rashmika was cast as Maharani Yesubai Bhonsale. Chhaava is all set to touch the Rs 350 crore mark in the second week of its release.

Chhaava Adds Rs 16.5 Crore On Day 12; Total Reaches Rs 341 Crore

Backed by Dinesh Vijan under the banner of Maddock Films, Chhaava has been performing on a terrific note at the box office. On Day 12, Vicky Kaushal-led film has earned Rs 16.5 crore net in India, bringing its closer to Rs 350 crore.

Chhaava collected Rs 205 crore in the first week. In the second week, the historical actioner has fetched Rs 136 crore so far. The cume collection of Laxman Utekar's directorial venture stands at Rs 341 crore net at the Indian box office.

Here's How Much Chhaava Collected In India So Far:

Week/Days Net India Box Office Week 1 Rs 205 crore Day 8 Rs 23 crore Day 9 Rs 42 crore Day 10 Rs 36.50 crore Day 11 Rs 18 crore Day 12 Rs 16.5 crore Total Rs 341 crore

Chhaava Looks To Match Stree 2

Chhaava, which will cross Rs 350 crore tomorrow, hasn't been able to match the net business of Stree 2 on day-wise basis. The 2024 all-time blockbuster, starring Shraddha Kapoor and Rajkummar Rao, entered Rs 400 crore club on its 12th day last year. Chhaava is expected to finish at Rs 550 crore plus. Meanwhile, Stree 2 earned a lifetime business of Rs 585 crore net in India.

Can it touch somewhere near Stree 2? Let's wait and watch.

Chhaava In Cinemas

