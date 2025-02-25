Mere Husband Ki Biwi Day 5 Box Office Trends: Arjun Kapoor-led family entertainer finds the going tough on Tuesday

Mere Husband Ki Biwi, which has brought back Arjun Kapoor in his romantic hero era, is running at the box office for five days. Also starring Rakul Preet Singh and Bhumi Pednekar, the romantic comedy was released on February 21, 2025 amid the holdover releases like the new movie, Chhaava and the theatrical comeback of Sanam Teri Kasam. On Day 5, it is expecting a decline in its business.

Mere Husband Ki Biwi Expecting 12-15 Percent Drop On Day 5

Mere Husband Ki Biwi, helmed by Mudassar Aziz, has been underperforming at the box office since its release. Going by the trends, Arjun Kapoor-led family entertainer is expecting a drop of 12-15 percent on the fifth day. As per estimates, the romantic comedy is expected to earn in the range of Rs 50 lakh to Rs 55 lakh on first Tuesday at the box office.

This is to note that Mere Husband Ki Biwi opened with Rs 1.65 crore net in India. On the second day, the new movie co-starring Rakul Preet Singh and Bhumi Pednekar, earned Rs 1.75 crore, followed by Rs 1.40 crore on Day 3 and Rs 60 lakh on Day 4.

Here's How Previous Theatrical Releases Of The Star Cast Performed At The Box Office

Before Mere Husband Ki Biwi, Arjun Kapoor was seen in Rohit Shetty's Singham Again. Bhumi Pednekar and Rakul Preet Singh's last theatrical releases in Bollywood were The Lady Killer and Thank God respectively. While the 2024 cop actioner emerged as a semi-hit, the 2023 crime thriller and 2022 fantasy comedy drama tanked at the box office.

Mere Husband Ki Biwi In Cinemas

