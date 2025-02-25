Chhaava Day 12 Box Office Trends: Vicky Kaushal's blockbuster film continues its triumphant run; looks to match Stree 2

Chhaava hit the screens on February 14, 2025. Starring Vicky Kaushal and Rashmika Mandanna, the historical actioner explores the life of Chhatrapati Sambhaji Maharaj who fought a battle against Aurangzeb, the Mughal emperor. Chhaava, which is in the second week, will soon touch Rs 350 crore at the box office. As of now, the film is targetting to match Stree 2.

Chhaava Maintains Its Triumphant Run; Looks To Match Stree 2

Directed by Laxman Utekar, Chhaava has completed 12 days of its release in cinemas today. It has already emerged as the highest grossing film of Vicky Kaushal's career. The historical actioner recently entered Rs 300 crore club at the box office.

Going by the trends, Vicky Kaushal and Rashmika Mandanna's latest movie is eyeing to match Stree 2, an all-time blockbuster film released in 2024. This is to note that Chhaava collected Rs 324.5 crore net in India in 11 days. Meanwhile, Shraddha Kapoor and Rajkummar Rao-starrer fetched Rs 387.50 crore within the same number of days last year.

Going by its performance, Chhaava will touch Rs 500 crore plus while reaching the finish line. It is yet to be seen if it can outperform Stree 2 by the end of its theatrical run or not.

A Brief About Chhaava

Produced by Dinesh Vijan under the banner of Maddock Films, Chhaava is an adaptation of Shivaji Sawant's Marathi novel, Chava. The film features Vicky Kaushal as Chhatrapati Sambhaji Maharaj and Rashmika Mandanna as his on-screen wife, Maharani Yesubai Bhonsale.

Advertisement

Akshaye Khanna is cast as the main antagonist, Aurangzeb. Actors like Ashutosh Rana, Vineet Kumar Singh, Divya Dutta, and Diana Penty are also a part of the historical actioner.

Chhaava In Cinemas

Chhaava is running in theaters near you. Have you booked tickets for Vicky Kaushal and Rashmika Mandanna-starrer yet? Tell us in the comment section. Stay tuned to Pinkvilla for more updates.

Disclaimer: The box office figures are compiled from various sources and our research. The figures can be approximate, and Pinkvilla does not make any claims about the authenticity of the data. However, they are adequately indicative of the box-office performance of the films in question.