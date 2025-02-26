Chhaava Day 13 India Box Office: Vicky Kaushal and Rashmika Mandanna's blockbuster nets Rs 21.50 crore on second Wednesday; Takes Maha Shivratri's benefit
Chhaava has fetched Rs 21.50 crore net in India on the 13th day at the box office. Vicky Kaushal and Rashmika Mandanna's film has entered Rs 350 crore club on second Wednesday.
Chhaava, produced by Dinesh Vijan, is continuing its glorious run at the box office. Based on Marathi novel, Chava, it stars Vicky Kaushal and Rashmika Mandanna in the lead roles. Chhaava has been achieving several feats in its theatrical run. The historical actioner has now added another feather to its cap on Maha Shivratri.
Chhaava Gets Benefit On Maha Shivratri; Adds Rs 21.50 Crore To Its Business On Day 13
Backed by Maddock Films, Chhaava has been spectacular in terms of its box office performance. On Day 13, the historical actioner earned Rs 21.50 crore net in India. The auspicious occasion of Maha Shivratri benefitted the film to grow well on second Wednesday.
Chhaava has received a boost in its footfalls while witnessing a growth of Rs 3.75 crore on the festival. On Day 12, Vicky Kaushal and Rashmika Mandanna-starrer had earned Rs 18 crore net in India. The cume collection of the film now stands at Rs 363 crore net at the Indian box office.
Here's How Much Chhaava Has Collected In India So Far:
|Week/Days
|Net India Box Office
|Week 1
|Rs 205 crore
|Day 8
|Rs 23 crore
|Day 9
|Rs 42 crore
|Day 10
|Rs 36.50 crore
|Day 11
|Rs 17 crore
|Day 12
|Rs 18 crore
|Day 13
|Rs 21.50 crore
|Total
|Rs 363 crore
Chhaava Enters Rs 350 Crore Club; Revisiting Its Previous Milestones In Theatrical Run
Chhaava has crossed the Rs 350 crore mark at the box office in two weeks. It entered Rs 100 crore club in the opening weekend. Dinesh Vijan's production crossed the Rs 200 crore mark in the first week. Laxman Utekar's helmer entered Rs 300 crore club in 10 days.
Chhaava is the first success of 2025 as far as new movies are concerned. It has also emerged as the highest grosser of Vicky Kaushal's career.
Chhaava In Cinemas
Disclaimer: The box office figures are compiled from various sources and our research. The figures can be approximate, and Pinkvilla does not make any claims about the authenticity of the data. However, they are adequately indicative of the box-office performance of the films in question.
