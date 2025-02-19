Chhaava Global Box Office Update: Vicky Kaushal, Rashmika Mandanna's War-Drama CROSSES Rs 250 crore gross mark on Day 6

Chhaava, starring Vicky Kaushal and Rashmika Mandanna in the lead roles, is ripping off the box office left, right, and center. The historical drama directed by Laxman Utekar is setting new records with each passing day.

Chhaava ROARS past the Rs 250 crore mark worldwide

After hitting over Rs 200 crore mark yesterday on Day 5, Chhaava recorded another massive day at the box office. The movie witnessed a big spike in collections today, thanks to Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Jayanti. As we are writing, the film has surpassed the Rs 250 crore mark at the worldwide box office, with night shows still remaining.

The movie is expected to score over Rs 258 crore gross globally by the end of Day 6. Out of which, its domestic collections will be around Rs 216 crore gross (Rs 180 crore net), while overseas cume will be USD 4.75 million (Rs 42 crore) in 6 days of its run.

Chhaava emerges Blockbuster; set for a long run

The Vicky Kaushal and Rashmika Mandanna starrer emerged as a big blockbuster at the box office. It is the first big success of Bollywood after Kartik Aaryan's Diwali 2024 release, Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3.

Looking at its trends, the movie will wrap up its opening week with a strong Rs 280 crore to Rs 285 crore gross globally. In its second week, it will enter the magical Rs 300 crore club. Interestingly, the movie didn't have any intense competition until the arrival of Salman Khan's Sikandar. As a result, it will enjoy a long run at the box office, which will be enough to post a monster total in its lifetime.

Chhaava in Cinemas

Chhaava is running in theaters near you. Have you booked the tickets for Vicky Kaushal and Rashmika Mandanna-starrer yet? Tell us in the comment section. Stay tuned to Pinkvilla for more updates.

