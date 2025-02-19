Chhaava Mid-Day Box Office Trends Day 6: Vicky-Rashmika's movie set to GROW on 1st Wednesday

Vicky Kaushal and Rashmika Mandanna’s period drama Chhaava continues its impressive box office run, showing signs of growth on its first Wednesday, which coincides with Shivjayanti (Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj’s birth anniversary). After collecting Rs. 28.5 Cr, 34 Cr, 44 Cr, 23 Cr, and 24 Cr in its first five days, the film is expected to add another Rs. 28 Cr today, on its sixth day. With these numbers, Chhaava remains a dominant force at the box office, outpacing all 2025 Bollywood releases and solidifying its stronghold in the Hindi film industry.

The film’s success is attributed to its gripping storytelling, powerful performances, and deep cultural resonance. Based on the life of Chhatrapati Sambhaji Maharaj, the warrior son of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj, Chhaava has struck a chord with audiences in Maharashtra and other regional markets influenced by the legacy of the Maratha empire. Vicky Kaushal’s portrayal of the titular character has been widely praised, with viewers lauding his ability to shapeshift for his roles. Mandanna, meanwhile, has been praised for doing justice to her character as Chhatrapati Sambhaji Maharaj’s wife, Maharani Yesubai. Her part adds the much-needed emotional depth to the Maratha warrior’s personal life.

The film’s grand scale, action-packed sequences, and emotional score, helmed by A.R. Rahman, have sparked discussions among critics and fans alike, helping the film draw large footfalls to theaters even on weekdays. Strong word of mouth and positive reviews have helped Chhaava sustain its collections, ensuring a steady flow of audiences despite competition from a major Hollywood offering.

Advertisement

While Chhaava continues to thrive, its competitor Captain America: Brave New World has had a muted reception in India. Despite being an MCU film, Brave New World has struggled to gain traction with mixed reviews and lukewarm word of mouth. The absence of Chris Evans as Steve Rogers seems to have contributed to the film’s underwhelming run, allowing Chhaava to dominate the domestic market.

With its steady traction, Chhaava is well on its way to becoming one of the highest-grossing Indian films of the year. As it enters its second weekend on Friday, the film is expected to continue its successful run, further cementing its position as a box office juggernaut.

Chhaava is playing on both IMAX and standard screens near you.