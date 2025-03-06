Chhaava vs Pushpa 2 (Hindi) Box Office Comparison: Analyzing performances of Vicky Kaushal and Allu Arjun's BLOCKBUSTER movies in 3 weeks
Let's compare the box office performances of Chhaava and Pushpa 2 at the Hindi box office. We are analyzing how both the films performed in their respective three weeks.
Indian cinema boasts of several blockbuster releases over the years, Chhaava is the latest one to join the list. Its blockbuster success comes months after Pushpa 2's historical run in theaters. Today, we are analyzing how these movies performed at the box office in their respective three weeks.
Box Office Performances Of Chhaava And Pushpa 2 In Hindi Markets
CHHAAVA (2025)
Directed by Laxman Utekar, Chhaava was released on February 14, 2025. Based on the life of Chhatrapati Sambhaji Maharaj, the historical actioner stars Vicky Kaushal and Rashmika Mandanna. It earned Rs 209 crore in the opening week, followed by Rs 171 crore in the second week. The 2025 blockbuster film recorded Rs 80.75 crore in the third week, bringing its cume earnings to Rs 460.75 crore net in India.
PUSHPA 2: THE RULE (2024)
Helmed by Sukumar, Pushpa 2: The Rule hit the screens on December 5, 2024. Headlined by Allu Arjun and Rashmika Mandanna, the mass action drama collected Rs 389 crore in the opening week. Sukumar's all-time blockbuster earned Rs 178 crore in the second week, followed by Rs 94.75 crore. The three week collection of the Pushpa sequel stood at Rs 661.75 crore net in India.
This is to note that Pushpa 2 was released on Thursday unlike Chhaava.
Three Weeks Comparison of Chhaava And Pushpa 2
|Day/Week
|Chhaava
|Pushpa 2
|First Week
|Rs 209 crore
|Rs 389 crore
|Second Week
|Rs 171 crore
|Rs 178 crore
|Third Week
|Rs 80.75 crore
|Rs 94.75 crore
|Total
|Rs 460.75 crore
|Rs 661.75 crore
Chhaava Chases Pushpa 2's Hindi Collections; Awaits Its Tollywood Release
Also starring Ashutosh Rana and Vineet Kumar Singh, Chhaava is eyeing to touch the business of Pushpa 2 in Hindi markets. Meanwhile, the historical actioner will be released in Telugu dubbed version tomorrow, March 7, 2025. It is yet to be seen how Chhaava performs in Telugu markets.
Disclaimer: The box office figures are compiled from various sources and our research. The figures can be approximate, and Pinkvilla does not make any claims about the authenticity of the data. However, they are adequately indicative of the box-office performance of the films in question.
