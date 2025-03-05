Box Office: Revisiting Allu Arjun’s HITS as his next swings between Trivikram and Atlee



Allu Arjun, known as Icon Star, has emerged as one of the most bankable stars in Telugu cinema, with a career that perfectly blends class and mass appeal. From romantic heartthrob to pan-India phenomenon, Bunny’s evolution has been a thrilling ride for fans. As audiences eagerly wait for his next after the record-breaking Pushpa 2: The Rule, the biggest question is — will he team up with his trusted hitmaker Trivikram Srinivas, or will he step into Atlee’s high-voltage action universe for the first time? While the suspense builds, let’s rewind to some of Allu Arjun’s most iconic hits that shaped his superstar journey.

It all started with Arya in 2004, directed by Sukumar, where Allu Arjun’s portrayal of a carefree, one-sided lover struck gold with youth audiences. Starring Anu Mehta and Siva Balaji, the romantic drama was made on a modest budget and ended up grossing four times the production cost, creating a big success and a cult following for the leading man. Arya’s success not only cemented Allu Arjun’s image as the boy-next-door heartthrob but also kickstarted his magical collaboration with Sukumar.

Advertisement

In 2007, Allu Arjun switched gears with Desamuduru, teaming up with Puri Jagannadh for an action-packed love story. Playing a fearless Television program producer who falls for a Sanyasini, played by Hansika Motwani, Allu Arjun’s action chops got a full showcase. The film grossed very well in mass-centres, earning him his first mass action hero tag.

Then came Julayi in 2012, his first with Trivikram Srinivas. Paired with Ileana D’Cruz, this witty crime comedy packed with sharp dialogues and slick storytelling collecting pretty big at that time. It proved the star could ace urban cleverness as easily as rugged action.

Advertisement

2016’s Sarrainodu, directed by Boyapati Srinu, marked a turning point — Allu Arjun's first entry into the ₹100 crore club. This action feast with Rakul Preet Singh grossed hugely despite mixed reviews, establishing him as a true mass megastar. Since then, most of his film have crossed the coveted ₹100 crore mark, proving his unstoppable box office power.

In DJ Duvvada Jagannadham, directed by Harish Shankar, he blended humor and vigilante action, alongside Pooja Hegde, and the film entered the 100 crores club simply. But it was Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo in 2020, with Trivikram, that became a game-changer. With collections that entered into 200 crores league and viral songs like Butta Bomma that have 200+ million views on sites like YouTube, Allu Arjun became a pan-India sensation.

Then came Sukumar's Pushpa: The Rise, where the actor's rugged Pushpa Raj broke every boundary, earning ₹360 crore globally. Fast forward to couple of years, Pushpa 2: The Rule shattered all records with a closing worldwide gross of ₹1,642 crore, placing Allu Arjun in the elite top three Indian films globally.

Advertisement

Now, all eyes are on Allu Arjun's next — will it be Trivikram’s fantasy entertainer as being rumoured or Atlee’s action storm? Fans can’t wait for the big reveal.