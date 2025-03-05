Chhaava Day 20 India Box Office: Vicky Kaushal's movie on Maratha warrior Chhatrapati Sambhaji Maharaj nets Rs 5 crore in Hindi markets

Chhaava, which was released on Valentine's Day, earned Rs 5 crore on third Wednesday of its theatrical run. Vicky Kaushal's film recently crossed Rs 450 crore.

By Nisha Singh
Published on Mar 05, 2025  |  10:01 PM IST |  492
Picture courtesy: Maddock Films/Instagram

Based on the life of Chhatrapati Sambhaji Maharaj, Chhaava entered the box office market on Valentine's Day, i.e. February 14. Starring Vicky Kaushal and Rashmika Mandanna, the historical actioner is all set to finish three weeks in theaters. A day after India's semi-final win, Chhaava has maintained similar hold at the box office on 20th day of its release.

Chhaava Maintains Similar Hold On Day 20 After India's Win

Produced by Dinesh Vijan under the banner of Maddock Films, Chhaava maintained the same figure on third Wednesday as it earned on Day 19, i.e. Rs 5 crore. The film witnessed a drop on third Tuesday due to India vs Australia match in the 2025 ICC Champions Trophy. Cinephiles, especially cricket lovers, picked the tournament over watching the movie. 

The cume collection of Chhaava now stands at Rs 455.75 crore net in India. 

Laxman Utekar's helmer minted Rs 209 crore in the opening week, followed by Rs 171 crore in the second week. Vicky Kaushal and Rashmika Mandanna's film collected Rs 75.75 crore in the third week so far.

Also featuring Akshaye Khanna, Vineet Kumar Singh, and Ashutosh Rana, Chhaava is eyeing to collect Rs 550 crore plus at the end of its theatrical run. It has emerged as the first blockbuster of 2025 in Bollywood.

Chhaava's Net India Collections Are Mentioned Below:

Weeks/Days Net India Box Office
Week 1 Rs 209 crore
Week 2 Rs 171 crore
Day 15 Rs 13 crore
Day 16 Rs 22 crore
Day 17 Rs 23.5 crore
Day 18 Rs 7.25 crore
Day 19 Rs 5 crore
Day 20 Rs 5 crore
Total Rs 455.75 crore

Chhaava In Cinemas

Chhaava is running in theaters near you. Have you booked tickets for Vicky Kaushal and Rashmika Mandanna-starrer yet? Tell us in the comment section. Stay tuned to Pinkvilla for more updates.

Disclaimer: The box office figures are compiled from various sources and our research. The figures can be approximate, and Pinkvilla does not make any claims about the authenticity of the data. However, they are adequately indicative of the box-office performance of the films in question.

About The Author
Nisha Singh

Nisha Singh

