Chhaava Day 20 India Box Office: Vicky Kaushal's movie on Maratha warrior Chhatrapati Sambhaji Maharaj nets Rs 5 crore in Hindi markets
Chhaava, which was released on Valentine's Day, earned Rs 5 crore on third Wednesday of its theatrical run. Vicky Kaushal's film recently crossed Rs 450 crore.
Based on the life of Chhatrapati Sambhaji Maharaj, Chhaava entered the box office market on Valentine's Day, i.e. February 14. Starring Vicky Kaushal and Rashmika Mandanna, the historical actioner is all set to finish three weeks in theaters. A day after India's semi-final win, Chhaava has maintained similar hold at the box office on 20th day of its release.
Chhaava Maintains Similar Hold On Day 20 After India's Win
Produced by Dinesh Vijan under the banner of Maddock Films, Chhaava maintained the same figure on third Wednesday as it earned on Day 19, i.e. Rs 5 crore. The film witnessed a drop on third Tuesday due to India vs Australia match in the 2025 ICC Champions Trophy. Cinephiles, especially cricket lovers, picked the tournament over watching the movie.
The cume collection of Chhaava now stands at Rs 455.75 crore net in India.
Laxman Utekar's helmer minted Rs 209 crore in the opening week, followed by Rs 171 crore in the second week. Vicky Kaushal and Rashmika Mandanna's film collected Rs 75.75 crore in the third week so far.
Also featuring Akshaye Khanna, Vineet Kumar Singh, and Ashutosh Rana, Chhaava is eyeing to collect Rs 550 crore plus at the end of its theatrical run. It has emerged as the first blockbuster of 2025 in Bollywood.
Chhaava's Net India Collections Are Mentioned Below:
|Weeks/Days
|Net India Box Office
|Week 1
|Rs 209 crore
|Week 2
|Rs 171 crore
|Day 15
|Rs 13 crore
|Day 16
|Rs 22 crore
|Day 17
|Rs 23.5 crore
|Day 18
|Rs 7.25 crore
|Day 19
|Rs 5 crore
|Day 20
|Rs 5 crore
|Total
|Rs 455.75 crore
Chhaava In Cinemas
Chhaava In Cinemas
Disclaimer: The box office figures are compiled from various sources and our research. The figures can be approximate, and Pinkvilla does not make any claims about the authenticity of the data. However, they are adequately indicative of the box-office performance of the films in question.
