Box Office: Rashmika Mandanna set to beat this major record of Deepika Padukone with Chhaava

Rashmika Mandanna was recently seen in Chhaava, the biopic of Chhatrapati Sambhaji Maharaj, as the female lead Maharani Yesubai. The film was released on 14 February 2025 and since then it has been enjoying a blockbuster run at the box office, currently in its 3rd week.

With the new addition of Chhaava, Rashmika Mandanna has been enjoying a series of blockbusters all over India in the recent years. Her last two films namely Pushpa 2: The Rule and Animal, both collected over Rs 500 crores on the box office at their India nett. With the upcoming addition of Chhaava, Rashmika Mandanna is inches away from being the only Indian actress with three Rs 500 crore grossers to her name.

Before Rashmika with Chhaava steps up, the record is currently held by Deepika Padukone. with two Rs 500 crore grossers to her name, Jawan and Pathaan, both starring Shah Rukh Khan in the lead and released in the same year. This record is soon going to be broken by Rashmika at the box office.

Deepika Padukone vs Rashmika Mandanna in the Rs 100 crore club

Additionally, Deepika Padukone is also the only Indian actress to have 5 films in the Rs 100 crore clubs released post COVID pandemic. The 5 films are Pathaan, Jawan, 83, Fighter and Kalki 2898 AD. Unfortunately, this record is also expected to be overtaken soon by Rashmika.

The Chhaava actress is also currently standing on 5 Rs 100 crore grossers released post COVID pandemic namely Pushpa: The Rise, Pushpa 2: The Rule, Varisu, Animal and Chhaava. The actress has 3 more major releases this year in the form of Sikandar, Kubera and Thama. With all three films expected to be huge box office grossers, the Rs 100 crore club also seems to have the top position ready for Rashmika Mandanna.

As Chhaava continues to reign on the box office, Salman Khan’s Sikandar is set to release later this month carrying huge expectations. If the Eid release lands on its expectations, it can be another huge success for Rashmika and a great box office comeback for Salman Khan. Stay tuned to Pinkvilla for more updates.

