Chhaava actor Vineet Kumar Singh reveals he sits outside Shah Rukh Khan’s Mannat when feeling low: ‘Ye makan nahi…’

Actor Vineet Kumar Singh, who recently appeared in the Vicky Kaushal and Rashmika Mandanna starrer Chhaava, shared his thoughts on the significance of Shah Rukh Khan’s residence, Mannat. He expressed that for many aspiring individuals arriving in Mumbai, the iconic house represents hope and resilience. He also revealed that during moments of struggle, he often sits outside Mannat, finding strength and motivation in its presence saying "ye makaan nahi, himmat hai."

In a conversation with Just Too Filmy, Vineet Kumar Singh spoke about the deep significance of Mannat, Shah Rukh Khan’s residence. He shared that Mannat is not just a house but a symbol of courage for dreamers like him.

According to the actor, the iconic address serves as a testament to the possibility of making it big in Mumbai, inspiring countless individuals to hold onto their dreams with determination.

He further revealed that during difficult times, he often visits Mannat, sits outside, and sips tea while gazing at the house. He described it as more than just a structure, calling it a source of strength. The actor expressed that after spending some time there, he quietly leaves, carrying a renewed sense of hope and motivation.

The King actor’s renowned residence, Mannat, stands as a beloved landmark in Mumbai’s Bandra Bandstand area, attracting countless fans who gather in hopes of catching a glimpse of the Bollywood superstar.

Vineet Kumar Singh, known for his performances in Gangs of Wasseypur and Mukkabaaz, portrayed the character of Kavi Kalash in Chhaava—a poet who transitioned from the Mughal to the Maratha court and fought alongside Chhatrapati Sambhaji Maharaj until his last breath.

In a recent post, the actor shared his gratitude for being part of the film, revealing that it came to him during a period when he had almost no work. He recalled that after Mukkabaaz, there was a phase in his career where opportunities were scarce, but he now feels fortunate to be involved in projects he is truly proud of, with Chhaava being particularly close to his heart.

Additionally, Vineet was recently seen in Superboys of Malegaon, alongside Adarsh Gourav, Shashank Arora, and Anuj Singh Duhan.