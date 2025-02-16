Chhaava Day 3 India Box Office: Vicky Kaushal, Rashmika Mandanna starrer records INSANE Rs 46 crore; ROARS past Rs 100 crore mark

Vicky Kaushal's latest release Chhaava, co-starring Rashmika Mandanna and Akshaye Khanna, is performing exceptionally well at the box office. The historical period drama, directed by Laxman Utekar, has recorded its biggest day of run today.

Chhaava collects Rs 46 crore; storms past the Rs 100 crore mark

Opening with a phenomenal figure of Rs 28.50 crore, Chhaava added Rs 34 crore on Day 2. As per estimates, the movie has collected another Rs 46 crore today on Day 3. Interestingly, the movie made a banger record by grossing Rs 2.03 crore in the MovieMax chain alone on Day 3 and beating the previous record of Pushpa 2 Hindi (Rs 2.01 crore). With such a strong hold, the total cume of Chhaava now stands at Rs 108.50 crore net at the Indian box office.

Chhaava became Vicky Kaushal's fastest entry into this coveted club. It is also his second highest grosser movie of all time. All eyes are now on its hold in the coming days. If Chhaava manages to maintain a solid trend over the weekdays, which is very likely, the movie has potential to emerge as the biggest grosser of Vicky Kaushal’s career.

Chhaava performs best in Maharashtra belt; Can it emerge the biggest grosser among period-dramas of Bollywood?

Bankrolled by Maddock Films, Chhaava is performing best in Maharashtra region, which is the biggest circuit for box office. The movie is receiving majorly positive reviews and that's what is driving its business.

It will be interesting to see if the war action-drama can topple the lifetime box office collection of Padmaavat to emerge as the highest grossing movie of all time among period-dramas of Bollywood.

Day-Wise Box Office Collections Of Chhaava Are As Follows:

Advertisement

Day Net India Box Office Day 1 Rs 28.50 Cr Day 2 Rs 34 crore Day 3 Rs 46 crore Total Rs 108.50 crore

Chhaava in Cinemas

Chhaava is running in theaters near you. Have you booked the tickets for Vicky Kaushal and Rashmika Mandanna-starrer yet? Tell us in the comment section. Stay tuned to Pinkvilla for more updates.

Disclaimer: The box office figures are compiled from various sources and our research. The figures can be approximate, and Pinkvilla does not make any claims about the authenticity of the data. However, they are adequately indicative of the box-office performance of the films in question.