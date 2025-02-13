Sajid Nadiadwala is all set to dominate 2025 with four theatrical releases through the next 10 months. He kicks off the year with the EID 2025 release, AR Murugadoss directed Sikandar, led by Salman Khan and Rashmika Mandanna, followed by the comic franchise Housefull led by Akshay Kumar and Ritesh Deshmukh with a formidable ensemble in June. Next up is the Tiger Shroff starrer Baaghi 4, and finally the yet-untitled Vishal Bhardwaj directorial with Shahid Kapoor in the lead. And now, Pinkvilla has exclusively learnt that Sajid Nadiadwala is all set to attach the theatrical trailer of Housefull 5 to the prints of Sikandar.

According to sources close to the development, the Housefull 5 trailer will drop in the month of March 2025, kicking off the countdown for its theatrical release on June 6, 2025. “Housefull 5 is one of the biggest comic franchises of Indian Cinema, and is the first one to reach its fifth instalment. Joining Akshay Kumar and Riteish Deshmukh is a big ensemble consisting of Abhishek Bachchan, Sanjay Dutt, Fardeen Khan, Johny Lever, Jacqueline Fernandez, Nargis Fakhri, and Sonam Bajwa among others. The trailer will be exclusively attached to the prints of Sikandar and the fans can witness the madness on the big screen,” revealed a source.

The source further added that the Housefull team is confident to position it as the event comic caper of 2025 and have big plans before opening the world up to the audience in June. “Housefull 5 is a one-of-its-kind unique script, where the fun unfolds on a cruise. The story-telling format has an element of thrill to it, alongside the mad-cap elements of slap-stick and situational humour,” the source informed, adding further that the idea is to reach out to a wide section of audience with this strategic move.

“Sikandar is the tentpole Eid 2025 release, and Sajid is confident to hit the bullseye and attract a large-section of audiences to the big screen during the festive season with Salman Khan at the helm of affairs. The idea is to directly communicate with the cinema-going audience,” the source concluded.

Talking of Sikandar, the marketing campaign of the film is expected to commence by the end of February, leading to an Eid 2025 release in the end of March. Stay tuned to Pinkvilla for more updates.