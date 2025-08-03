War 2 US Advance Booking: Hrithik Roshan and NTR Jr starrer hits USD 170K in North America already; More locations to open soon

Hrithik Roshan, Jr NTR, and Kiara Advani starrer War 2 has started its advance booking at the US box office. The YRF movie is trending well and is likely to storm a banger opening at the box office.

War 2 hits USD 170K of pre-sales in North America

As of 8 AM (August 3, Sunday), War 2 sold over 5500 tickets in 1585 shows across 580 locations of the US. The movie recorded a pre-sales of USD 150K plus. While the total advance of War 2 in for North American premiere shows reached USD 170K. More locations are yet to open the advance booking.

The movie is expected to see better jumps in the coming days. As of now, War 2 advances are similar to Salman Khan's Tiger 3 and Shah Rukh Khan's Dunki. Unlike the other two titles, the Hrithik Roshan and Jr NTR starrer is releasing in two languages in the US- Hindi and Telugu.

The movie is likely to cross the USD 200K mark by tomorrow. It will be interesting to see how far War 2 can go from here on, as the movie still has 11 days to release.

War 2 advances open much later than Coolie in the US

When compared to Coolie, War 2 is far behind at the US advance booking. However, one must note that the Ayan Mukerji directorial has just started its pre-sales in the territory while the advances for Tamil movie were open since Mid-July.

For the record, Rajinikanth's Coolie has already smashed a historic feat by becoming the fastest Tamil movie to hit the USD 1 million of pre-sales at the North American box office for the premiere shows.

War 2 and Coolie are set for a head-to-head box office clash on August 14, 2025. Both movies are considered to be the biggest bets of the respective film industries this year. It will be interesting to see which one of them opens bigger and leads the clash in the end.

