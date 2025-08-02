Coolie Unleashed: Rajinikanth calls Lokesh Kanagaraj ‘true hero’ of film, recalls being mocked for daily wage work

Coolie, starring Rajinikanth in the lead role, is slated to release in theaters on August 14, 2025. Ahead of the movie hitting big screens, the superstar was seen at the extravagant event titled Coolie Unleashed, giving an iconic speech.

Rajinikanth credits Lokesh Kanagaraj as the ‘true hero’ of Coolie

Speaking at the event in Chennai, Rajinikanth said, “The true hero of Coolie is none other than director Lokesh Kanagaraj. He has successfully carried sky-high expectations for the film, which was built purely organically.”

“The most successful commercial director teamed up with me, and with a stellar star cast, he has created a storm,” the superstar added.

Additionally, Rajinikanth lauded how great Nagarjuna Akkineni looks. The Jailer star said, “What skin and what color Nagarjuna has. I have even lost my hair. Once, I asked Nagarjuna what the secret was behind his physique, and he just said - Nothing Sir. Exercise only.” (translated from Tamil).

Rajinikanth recalls his early days working as a coolie

Continuing his speech, Rajinikanth recalled his early days working as a coolie. The actor highlighted how he used to get scolded many times during those days.

Telling a story from those days, Rajinikanth said, “One day a man asked me to carry a luggage into his tempo and gave me 2 Rupees for it. His voice sounded familiar to me, and I soon realized he was my college mate who I used to mock.”

“At that moment, he ridiculed me and said, ‘How arrogant you were in those days,’ mocking my job. That was the first time I broke down crying in my life,” he added.

More about Coolie

Coolie is an action entertainer film with elements of sci-fi. The movie, directed by Lokesh Kanagaraj, features the actor as Deva, an old daily wage worker with a sinister past who must stand up for his friend, facing a menacing kingpin.

With Nagarjuna Akkineni, Upendra Rao, and Aamir Khan playing pivotal roles, the film has an ensemble cast of performers like Soubin Shahir, Shruti Haasan, Sathyaraj, Reba Monica John, Kaali Venkat, Charle, and many more.

