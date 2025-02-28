Crazxy Day 1 Box Office Trends: Sohum Shah's comeback film to open decently; relies on strong word of mouth

Sohum Shah is back in cinemas with his new release, Crazxy. Sohum is best known for his work in the 2018 film, Tumbbad. The actor has made his theatrical comeback after seven years in Girish Kohli's directorial venture. Crazxy, which features him as a surgeon, Dr. Abhimanyu Sood, has opened decently and relies on strong word of mouth.

Crazxy Begins Its Journey With A Decent Start

Backed by Sohum Shah Films, Crazxy opened with a slow start but as far as its budget is concerned, it was a decent opening. Sohum Shah-starrer is a niche film which will receive footfalls mainly from cinegoers who like watching his cinema. It is a one hero movie which has been entirely shot in and around a car. Going by the trends, it is expected to open in the range of Rs 1 crore to Rs 1.25 crore.

It will perform better than the opening day of Tumbbad during its original release. This is to note that Sohum Shah's 2018 movie netted Rs 50 lakh on the first day at the box office. Crazxy, which had been enjoying its pre-release buzz through teaser, trailer, and songs, relies on strong word of mouth to sustain well.

Crazxy's Box Office Expectations

Made on a controlled budget, Crazxy is a safe deal which has recovered its revenue from the production costs. However, anything less than Rs 10 crore isn't good for the film. Ideally, the one-of-a-kind thriller should earn a business of Rs 15 crore plus to emerge as a decent runner at the box office.

Crazxy sold 5,000 tickets in the top three national chains- PVR Inox and Cinepolis in advance bookings for the opening day. It is clashing with Reema Kagti's Superboys of Malegaon.

