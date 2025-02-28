Crazxy Day 1 Box Office: Sohum Shah's one-man-show thriller drama opens with reasonable start; fetches Rs 1 crore

Helmed by Girish Kohli, Crazxy, starring Sohum Shah in the leading role, is now playing in cinemas. Touted to be a one-of-its-kind thriller, the movie took a reasonable start on its debut day.

Crazxy opens with Rs 1 crore; should aim for good growth over the weekend

Crazxy marked the return of Sohum Shah to production after the mytho-horror movie Tumbbad. The movie took a fair start of Rs 1 crore on its opening day. What's important is that the film has received a positive reception among the audience, which hints that the movie has the potential to witness some growth over the weekend. If all goes well, the thriller movie should collect over Rs 3.50 crore to Rs 4.50 crore in its first weekend.

Released on around 1250 screens across the nation, Crazxy clashed with Superboys Of Malegaon at the box office. While the Reema Kagti movie was never a competitor, Chhaava continues to dominate the box office.

About Crazxy

Abhimanyu (Sohum Shah) is a snobbish surgeon whose life is a cocktail of arrogance and chaos. Divorced, entangled with a lover, and haunted by an ongoing drug abuse case, Abhimanyu is far from a saint.

Sixteen years later, his specially-abled daughter, whom he wanted aborted right after he and his then wife learned that their child would have complications, is kidnapped. The ransom demanded is Rs 5 crore, coincidentally the exact amount stashed in his car’s dickey to settle his drug abuse case. Initially detached, Abhimanyu’s latent paternal instincts kick in, propelling him into a frantic race against time.

Guided by a mysterious caller, Abhimanyu navigates a web of trials to save his daughter. Will he succeed, or lose her forever? Who’s behind the chilling voice? Crazxy unravels these mysteries with a twist-laden journey that’s worth the watch.

Crazxy in cinemas

Crazxy is available to watch in cinemas now.

Disclaimer: The box office figures are compiled from various sources and our research. The figures can be approximate, and Pinkvilla does not make any claims about the authenticity of the data. However, they are adequately indicative of the box-office performance of the films in question.