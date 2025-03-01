Crazxy Day 2 India Box Office: Sohum Shah's one-of-a-kind thriller nets Rs 1.35 crore on Saturday; performs better than rival release Superboys of Malegaon

Crazxy is among the latest releases at the Hindi box office. Led by Sohum Shah of Tumbbad fame, the edge-of-the-seat thriller will keep you hooked till the end. Directed by Girish Kohli, the new release is getting rave reviews from both critics and audiences. A day after an underwhelming start, Crazxy experienced a boost in its collection on Saturday.

Crazxy Witnesses Rise On Saturday After Low Opening; Fetches Rs 1.35 Crore On Day 2

Produced by Sohum Shah Films, Crazxy began its journey with an opening of Rs 1 crore at the box office. On Day 2, the intense thriller witnessed a growth in its business based on positive reception among cinephiles. Sohum Shah's latest release earned Rs 1.35 crore net in India, bringing its cume collection to Rs 2.35 crore.

Crazxy belongs to niche genre which will be mainly consumed by the cinegoers who are either fans of Shah's work or like mystery thrillers in general.

Day-Wise Net Collections Of Crazxy Are Listed Below:

Days Net India Collections Day 1 Rs 1 crore Day 2 Rs 1.35 crore Total Rs 2.35 crore

Crazxy Fares Better Than Superboys Of Malegaon

The overall earnings of Crazxy is still low, however, it has performed better than its rival release, Superboys of Malegaon. Reema Kagti's film stands at Rs 1.20 crore net in India in two days. While there is a competition between the new releases, both movies have been appreciated for their respective narratives.

Advertisement

Crazxy should ideally earn Rs 15 crore or more in order to be seen as a decent grosser at the box office. It will be interesting to see where Crazxy lands in a couple of days, considering the strong wave of Chhaava in theaters.

Crazxy In Cinemas

Crazxy is running in theaters near you. Have you booked the tickets for Sohum Shah-starrer yet? Tell us in the comment section. Stay tuned to Pinkvilla for more updates.

Disclaimer: The box office figures are compiled from various sources and our research. The figures can be approximate, and Pinkvilla does not make any claims about the authenticity of the data. However, they are adequately indicative of the box-office performance of the films in question.