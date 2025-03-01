Chhaava Day 16 Box Office Trends: Vicky Kaushal's highest grosser continues to CONQUER; remains unaffected by new releases

Released on February 14, 2025, Chhaava has emerged as an ultimate conqueror at the box office. Led by Vicky Kaushal, the historical actioner is based on the life of Maratha warrior, Chhatrapati Sambhaji Maharaj who fought a battle with Mughal emperor, Aurangzeb. After completing two weeks, Chhaava has continued with its phenomenal theatrical run in the third week.

Chhaava Maintains Superb Momentum On Day 16

Bankrolled by Dinesh Vijan under Maddock Films, Chhaava has been an excellent performer at the box office. It kicked off its third week with a bang yesterday. On Day 16, the historical actioner maintained a phenomenal hold and remained unaffected with new releases, Crazxy and Superboys of Malegaon. Vicky Kaushal-starrer is expected to range around Rs 19 crore on third Saturday.

Chhaava Enters Rs 400 Crore Club In Third Week

Chhaava, which earned Rs 387 crore in the last 15 days of its release, will cross the Rs 400 crore mark at the box office today. It has emerged as the first success of 2025 and will be counted amongst biggest blockbusters this year. The historical action drama is also Vicky Kaushal's highest grosser till date. The new release surpassed his 2019 blockbuster, Uri: The Surgical Strike to clinch the title.

Chhaava, which also features Rashmika Mandanna and Akshaye Khanna, is eyeing to finish at Rs 550 crore plus by the end of its theatrical run. The oustanding performance of Laxman Utekar's directorial is mainly credited to Vicky Kaushal's powerful screen presence and strong word-of-mouth for its narrative.

Advertisement

After Chhaava, Vicky Kaushal will be seen in Sanjay Leela Bhansali's upcoming film, Love & War alongside Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor.

Chhaava In Cinemas

Chhaava is running in theaters near you. Have you booked tickets for Vicky Kaushal and Rashmika Mandanna-starrer yet? Tell us in the comment section. Stay tuned to Pinkvilla for more updates.

Disclaimer: The box office figures are compiled from various sources and our research. The figures can be approximate, and Pinkvilla does not make any claims about the authenticity of the data. However, they are adequately indicative of the box-office performance of the films in question.