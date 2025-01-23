Sankranthiki Vasthunam Worldwide Box Office: Venkatesh starrer action comedy continues BLOCKBUSTER run

Sankranthiki Vasthunam, starring Venkatesh in the lead role along with Priyanka Mohanan and Aishwarya Rajesh, is doing exceptionally well at the box office. The movie refuses to slow down any time soon.

Sankranthiki Vasthunam continues to be a top choice among festive release

Backed by Sri Venkateswara Creations, Sankranthiki Vasthunam is in no mood to slow down anytime soon. After packing a solid punch on its opening day, the movie stormed past Rs 100 crore in its extended long weekend. Further, recording a phenomenal hold, the film hit the Rs 175 crore mark in just nine days of its run.

The movie is now heading towards the magical Rs 200 crore gross figure at the worldwide box office. Looking at its encouraging trends, the Venkatesh starrer is expected to gross around Rs 225 crore in its entire run globally.

Sankranthiki Vasthunam curbs the theatrical run of Daaku Maharaaj and Game Changer

Released on January 14, Sankranthiki Vasthunam enjoyed the benefits of the festive release wholeheartedly. The action-comedy emerged as the top pick among the other big Telugu releases.

The stupendous success of Sankranthiki Vasthunam significantly dented the business of Daaku Maharaaj and Game Changer. While the Nandamuri Balakrishna movie is heading for an average end, Ram Charan's big-budget political action drama is set to wrap its theatrical run on a disastrous note.

Can Sankranthiki Vasthunam emerge as the biggest Sankranti grosser in the Telugu states?

Sankranthiki Vasthunam is currently the third-best Sankranti performer at the Telugu box office. The movie will keep attracting the audience for a couple of weeks. It is all set to overtake Chiranjeevi and Ravi Teja's Waltair Veerayya soon.

However, seeing if the movie can topple the lifetime box office collection of Allu Arjun's Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo in the twin Telugu states will be interesting. If it manages to surpass it, the movie will emerge as the biggest Sankranti grosser.

Disclaimer: The box office figures are compiled from various sources and our research. The figures can be approximate, and Pinkvilla does not make any claims about the authenticity of the data. However, they are adequately indicative of the box-office performance of the films in question.

