Daaku Maharaaj Box Office Collections: NBK starrer tops 100cr worldwide

Daaku Maharaaj has a good second weekend at the box office, collecting Rs. 14 crore approx. With that, the total box office gross of NBK starrer has reached Rs. 85 crore in India. The film crossed Rs. 100 crore worldwide, with USD 1.90 million (Rs. 16.50 crore) coming from overseas. This is the fourth consecutive Rs. 100 crore film for NBK, since his first, Akhanda in 2021.

The Day Wise Box Office Collections of Daaku Maharaaj in India are as follows:

Day Gross Sunday Rs. 26.00 cr. Monday Rs. 14.50 cr. Tuesday Rs. 13.00 cr. Wednesday Rs. 10.50 cr. Thursday Rs. 7.25 cr. Friday Rs. 4.75 cr. Saturday Rs. 4.50 cr. Sunday Rs. 4.75 cr. Total Rs. 85.25 cr.

The film did see a drop in collections after the holiday period faded away on Friday and then stayed flat over the weekend. There was a hope of crossing the Rs. 100 crore mark in the Telugu states, which would have been a first for the lead actor, but now that seems unlikely. The film will probably be closing over/under Veera Simha Reddy (Rs. 97 crore). The shortfall from that film will be from Ceded and Nizam, with Coastal Andhra likely to score over it, thanks in large part to higher ticket prices.

Even though, the film has performed well at the box office, its distributors in Nizam and Ceded will end up in red because of the premium prices paid, while Coastal Andhra will just about break even, except one or two.

The Territorial Breakdown for Daaku Maharaaj in India is as follows:

Area Gross AP/TS Rs. 78.25 cr. Nizam Rs. 19.25 cr. Ceded Rs. 15.00 cr. Andhra Rs. 44.00 cr. Karnataka Rs. 5.75 cr. Rest of India Rs. 1.25 cr. INDIA Rs. 85.25 cr.





