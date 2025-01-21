Daaku Maharaaj Hindi Box Office: Will Nandamuri Balakrishna's movie find love from North India?

There have been many movies coming from Telugu cinema in recent times. After Pushpa 2 and Game Changer, Daaku Maharaaj is among the latest releases from Tollywood. Headlined by celebrated actor-politician Nandamuri Balakrishna, the Telugu period action masala film is now arriving in Hindi markets. Will it be accepted by the Hindi-speaking audiences? Let's analyze.

Daaku Maharaaj Performs Well; Crosses Rs 100 Crore In Global Markets

Backed by Sithara Entertainments, Daaku Maharaaj has been scoring well since its release on January 12, which coincided with the Makar Sankranthi weekend. It grossed over Rs 85 crore in India as on January 20, 2025. As far as global markets are concerned, Balayya-starrrer recently entered Rs 100 crore club worldwide, out of which USD 1.90 million (Rs 16.50 crore) were earned overseas.

Daaku Maharaaj vs Sky Force vs Ramayana: The Legend Of Prince Rama

After more than a week of its release, Daaku Maharaaj is all set to hit the screens on January 24 in Hindi markets. Nandamuri Balakrishna's film would clash with an upcoming aerial actioner, Sky Force at the Hindi box office. It will also face the Hindi version of Ramayana: The Legend Of Prince Rama as the competitor.

Can It Be A Success In Hindi Markets?

While Daaku Maharaaj is continuing its successful run in India and worldwide, it is yet to be seen if it manages to earn the love from the Hindi-speaking audience as well. Going by the fact that it doesn't have the pan-Indian packaging and planning, Bobby Kolli's helmer will find it difficult to fare well in Hindi markets. Moreover, the hype around the Telugu film is quite less in the Hindi belt.

Meanwhile, Akshay Kumar and Veer Pahariya's Sky Force has high expectations from the audience. Ramayana, on the other hand, has a nostalgia factor attached to it which will help the 1993 film to perform well.

Daaku Maharaaj, which is touted as Balakrishna's 109th film as a lead actor, also features Bobby Deol, Pragya Jaiswal, and Urvashi Rautela in key roles. It marks Bobby's Telugu debut.

Disclaimer: The box office figures are compiled from various sources and our research. The figures can be approximate, and Pinkvilla does not make any claims about the authenticity of the data. However, they are adequately indicative of the box-office performance of the films in question.

