Dabangg 3 Box Office Collection Day 3: Salman Khan's action flick not too far from entering Rs 100 crore club

Dabangg 3 Box Office Collection: The drama-action flick which was off to a great start since its release on 20 December, witnessed something similar on day 3 at the box office.

starrer Dabangg 3 weekend box office report is out. The drama-action flick which was off to a great start since its release on 20 December, witnessed something similar on day 3 at the box office. Starring Salman Khan, Saiee Manjrekar, Sudeep Kichha and , Dabangg 3 witnessed a minor dip in the box office collections on day 2 i.e. Saturday. Coming to Dabangg 3, day 3 box office collection, the film managed to do well and showed a good growth of around 30 per cent on Sunday.

According to a report in Box Office India, Dabangg 3 collected Rs 22.50 crore and Rs 22 crore nett on day 1 and day 2 respectively. However, on day 3, Dabangg 3 raked in an impressive Rs 29 crore nett, taking the total collections to Rs 73 crore nett plus. While the final figures of the weekend box office collection are yet to be released, the movie seems to be a hit already.

As per the report, Dabangg 3's collection could have been higher if there was a state of normalcy restored in various parts of the country. Due to the ongoing Anti-CAA protests, box office collections were slightly affected. The Delhi and Uttar Pradesh circuit is the worst hit. The law and order issues have, however, not largely hit the film's collection. Dabangg 3 is still the fourth best of the year after War, Bharat and Saaho (Hindi) and the second best in terms of a non-holiday weekend opener after Saaho (Hindi).

Did you watch Dabangg 3 over the weekend? Let us know in the comments below.

Dabangg 3 movie box office collection report so far are as follows:

Friday - 22,50,00,000 approx

Saturday - 22,00,00,000 approx

Sunday - 29,00,00,000 approx

Total - 73,50,00,000 approx

ALSO READ: Dabangg 3 Box Office Collection Day 1

ALSO READ: Box Office Collection: Top Grossing Bollywood movies of 2019

Credits :Box Office India

Read More