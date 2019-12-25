Dabangg 3 Box Office Collection Day 5: Salman Khan starrer continues to do steady business

Dabangg 3 Box Office Collections: The Salman Khan, Saiee Manjrekar, Kichcha Sudeep and Sonakshi Sinha starrer remains steady at the box office and may witness a growth today considering it is a national holiday.

Dabangg 3 box office report of day 5 is out. , Saiee Manjrekar, Sudeep Kichha and starrer remained steady at the box office as the collection is similar to that of Monday's, as per early estimate report by Box Office India. As per the same report, we learned that the movie garnered around Rs 9-9.50 crore nett on Tuesday i.e. day 5. There was a drop in the morning and afternoon collections, however, it showed improvement in the evening.

For the unversed, the 1st day and 2nd collection were Rs. 22,50,00,000 and 22,00,00,000 respectively and it minted Rs 28,50,00,000 and 10,00,00,000 on day 3 and 4, respectively. The movie's total of the movie after five-day collection stands at around Rs 91.50 crore. The movie may cross the 100 crore nett mark by today considering it is a national holiday. However, since the holiday boost for movie collections has been witnessed mostly in metros and considering metro based audiences not giving thumbs up to the movie then it should not come as a surprise if the movie fails to show humongous jump today.

However, ideally, the growth should be around 50 to 70%. Speaking of the movie, Dabangg 3, aside from the abovementioned actors, the movie also stars Arbaaz Khan, Pramod Khanna, Nawab Shah, Medha Manjrekar and Mahesh Manjrekar among others. Directed by Prabhudheva, the movie has been receiving mixed to poor reviews upon its release on December 20 from both masses and film critics.

Dabangg 3 movie box office collection report so far are as follows:

Friday - 22,50,00,000 approx

Saturday - 22,00,00,000 approx

Sunday - 28,50,00,000 approx

Monday- 10,00,00,000 approx

Tuesday: 09,00,00,000 approx

Total : 91,50, 00,000 approx

