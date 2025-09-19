Dashavatar Box Office Opening Week: Dilip Prabhakar starrer scores impressive results, nets Rs 8 crore in 7 days

Marathi film Dashavatar continues to record good box office trends. The movie starring, Dilip Prabhavalkar in the lead, has perfomed well in the opening week, emerging as a ray of hope for the Marathi film industry as it didn't see many hits this year. Directed by Subodh Khanolkar, Dashavatar debuted with Rs 50 lakh. Interestingly, it maintained its collections higher than the opening day for the consecutive 6th day.

While the movie recorded its biggest business day on Sunday, collecting Rs 2.25 crore. It kept on gaining traction throughout the week. In fact, the weekdays collections never dipped and remained steady. The suspense drama collected Rs 4.00 crore in its opening weekend. It further added Rs 3.15 crore to the tally, from Monday to Wednesday.

Dashavatar collects Rs 1 crore on Day 7, nets Rs 8.15 crore in one week

Distributed by Zee Studios, Dashavatar recorded a 10 percent drop today and collected Rs 1 crore. The movie wrapped its opening week at Rs 8.15 crore net at the Indian box office. The Dilip Prabhavalkar-led film is expected to record good jump over the second weekend and hit the Rs 10 crore mark.

Co-starring Bharat Jadhav, Abhinav Berde, Priyadarshini Indalkar, Mahesh Manjrekar, and Sidharth Menon, Dashavatar is likely to hold well further also and end its theatrical run on a high. The success of Dashavatar will be a big relief for the Marathi film industry as the last clean Hit Marathi movie was Jarann, which released in June 2025.

Day-wise box office collections of Dashavatar in India:

Day Net India Box Office 1 Rs 0.50 crore 2 Rs 1.25 crore 3 Rs 2.25 crore 4 Rs 0.90 crore 5 Rs 1.15 crore 6 Rs 1.10 crore 7 Rs 1.00 crore (est.) Total Rs 8.15 crore

