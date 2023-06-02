Decoding the economics of Adipurush: Prabhas and Kriti Sanon film budget, theatrical deal and recovery

Om Raut's Adipurush, starring Prabhas, Kriti Sanon, Saif Ali Khan and Sunny Singh is one of anticipated Indian films of all time. The film is basically a retelling of arguably India's greatest story, The Ramayana. Adipurush is just two weeks away from release and the pre-release deals of the film have been locked. Before moving forward, it is to be noted that Adipurush is confirmed to be budgeted at Rs 500 crores, which makes it the second most expensive Indian film, first being S Shankar's 2Point0, starring Rajinikanth and Akshay Kumar in titular roles.

Team Adipurush Has Recovered Whopping Rs 432 Crores From Theatrical Rights In The South, And All Language Satellite And Digital Rights

Adipurush's theatrical deal for southern states has been locked. People Media Factory has bagged the theatrical rights of Adipurush in the southern states for a sum of Rs 185 crores excluding GST and it is on a Minimum Guarantee basis, meaning an outright purchase. The film will have to gross slightly over Rs 300 crores to ensure recovery for the distributor in the south. The non-theatrical revenues which include the satellite rights and digital rights of the film in all languages are factored to be Rs 242 crores. The music rights have been kept with T-Series. The all India distribution for Adipurush in Hindi will be done by AA Films on a commission basis. The film will have an own release internationally. The recoveries of Adipurush put the producers in a comfortable position and it is now all about how the film performs when in theatres, in just a couple of weeks.

Here Is A Budget To Recovery Analysis Of Adipurush

Total Cost - Rs 500 Crores (Including printing and advertising)

Theatrical Revenue From South India - Rs 185 Crores minimum guarantee (excluding GST) to People Media Factory

Satellite And Digital Rights - Rs 242 Crores (All languages)

Hindi Theatrical Rights - AA Films on commission

Music Rights - T-Series

Overseas Rights - T-Series

Total Recovery - Rs 432 Crores (excluding music rights, Hindi theatrical rights in India and overseas theatrical rights in all languages)



Team Adipurush Improved Their Visual Effects Dramatically After The Initial Goof-Up

Team Adipurush received a lot of flak for the visual effects earlier but they have more than made up for it, in the time they took to improve it. The trailer of Adipurush got a positive response from the audience and trade, and so have both the soundtracks namely 'Jai Shri Ram' and 'Ram Siya Ram'. The theatrical performance of Adipurush will be observed very critically since it is the first Indian film since Pathaan that holds the potential to gross over Rs 100 crores on its first day.

You can book tickets for Adipurush next week and watch it at a theatre near you from the 16th of June, 2023.

