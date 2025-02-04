Deva Day 5 India Box Office: Shahid Kapoor and Pooja Hegde's movie keeps disappointing; Nets Rs 2.10 crore on first Tuesday

Deva, directed by Rosshan Andrrews and starring Shahid Kapoor, Pooja Hedge and others, performed poorly at the box office on day 5. The movie collected Rs 2.10 crore on first Tuesday. After a weekend of Rs 19 crore and a Monday of Rs 2.50 crore, the 5 day cume of the movie stands at Rs 23.60 crore. The first week is heading towards Rs 27.50 crore and it will lose most of its screens in week 2, as two new Hindi releases enter the marketplace, along with a number of re-releases.

Deva is a victim of the remake/adaptation tag, which has destroyed many movies since the pandemic. Before the Covid-19 pandemic, a remake wasn't considered to be that big an issue. However, after Covid, people started consuming content from different movie industries. This resulted in lesser and lesser number of people watching the Hindi remake/adaptation, of the movie that they previously watched. Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan, Vikram Vedha, Jersey, Shehzada and countless other movies have been a victim of the same. The only striking exception to the rule is Shaitaan, which emerged a hit at the box office. Yes, there also is Drishyam 2 but Drishyam 2 is seen more as a sequel to a loved film, than a remake of a Malayalam film.

Coming back to Deva, the film has performed relatively better internationally. It is likely that it will touch the USD 2 million number in its full run. Though the number is far from being bragworthy, it still shows that the suspense-thriller performed better outside of India. What is the reason for the same is something that we may not know. Even Jigra, which was a disaster in India, performed quite decently, internationally. It is the numbers from overseas markets that made the Alia Bhatt starrer trump its release rival Vicky Vidya Ka Woh Wala Video, on a worldwide basis.

Day-Wise Earnings Of Deva Are As Follows:

Days Net Collections Day 1 Rs 5.50 crore Day 2 Rs 6.50 crore Day 3 Rs 7 crore Day 4 Rs 2.50 crore Day 5 Rs 2.10 crore Total Rs 23.60 crore in 5 days

With Deva's underwhelming box office run, Shahid Kapoor will have to introspect. Despite facing a setback with Jersey, the actor thought it was best to be part of another remake/adaptation; and that's where half the battle was lost. One can't be oblivious to the box office feedback. The audience clearly wants and prefers an original piece of content, more.

Have you watched Deva in theatres yet? If yes, how did you find it to be? Do let us know.