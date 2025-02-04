Deva Day 5 Box Office Trends: Shahid Kapoor's action-thriller keeps struggling on first Tuesday

Deva, directed by Rosshan Andrrews and starring Shahid Kapoor, Pooja Hedge and others, is not performing well at the box office. After adding a low Rs 19 crore in the opening weekend, the suspense-thriller swooped low on Monday, netting just Rs 2.50 crore. On Tuesday again, Deva is observing a weak hold. The numbers for Tuesday look like they will be about 10 percent down from the previous day; that is, the day 5 estimates are currently around Rs 2.15-2.25 crore.

The 5 day cumulative collections of Deva will be Rs 23.75 crore or so and that is not at all pretty for a film starting quite a bankable box office force - Shahid Kapoor. The biggest persisting issue for the movie is definitely the tag of a remake/adaptation. Once that tag is put on your film, it is extremely difficult to get rid of it. While the makers of Deva kept denying any connection of the movie to the 2013 Malayalam movie Mumbai Police, it happens to be that the entire core of the film was same.

In just 2 days, the market place will get crowded with the release of Badass Ravikumar and Loveyapa for Hindi movie viewers. Not only that, Padmaavat and Sanam Teri Kasam are also re-releasing on the 7th of February, giving the audience an even wider range of movies to choose from. If that is not enough, Christopher Nolan's Interstellar is re-releasing in India in all the premium formats. All the Nolan fans who didn't get to watch the movie in December due to Pushpa 2 not giving away its IMAX screens, are leaving nothing to chance. Almost 2 lakh tickets for the sci-fi-drama have been sold in advance for the week and that is crazy.

Major regional movies like Vidaamuyarchi and Thandel will ensure that Deva doesn't get much scope in the south Indian states as well. Deva, with not much exhibition from the coming Friday, will struggle to add much to its tally in week 2. As things stand, Shahid Kapoor's movie looks to end its run in the vicinity of Rs 35 crore net. Things are slightly better for Deva, internationally. It took the biggest start of the year for a Hindi movie, and the lifetime collections head towards USD 2-2.25 million; a proportionally high number than the numbers from India.

Deva plays in theatres now. Have you watched the movie yet? If yes, what did you think about it?