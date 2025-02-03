Deva: Shahid Kapoor’s wife Mira Rajput can’t stop gushing over her hubby’s ‘riveting’ performance in ‘killer thriller’

Shahid Kapoor’s highly-awaited cop actioner was released in the theatres last Friday on January 31, 2025. While Rosshan Andrrews’ directorial is receiving immense love from the cinephiles, Shahid’s wife Mira Rajput also can’t stop gushing over her husband’s ‘riveting’ performance in the 'killer thriller'.

Taking to her Instagram stories, Shahid Kapoor’s wife Mira Rajput posted a monochrome poster of Deva featuring her husband. Offering her effusive praise while reviewing the film, she called it "riveting" followed by a fire emoji. She further added, "Somehow you are able to bring the madness, rage and vulnerability all into Dev! Proud of your craft! Killer Thriller!"

She also added Marji Cha Malik song from Deva in the background which is sung by Shreyas and composed by Jakes Bejoy.

Mira Rajput reviews Shahid Kapoor’s Deva

Ahead of Deva release, Shahid had also hosted a Q&A session on X to gauge his fans’ attention. During the interactive session, a fan asked him about his first reaction when he read the climax, the actor revealed he was shocked and found it fresh. “Was shocked post-climax. Found it very fresh,” he had written.

In addition to this, he also called the film “unpredictable” while answering a fan’s question. He further shared his experience of working with Rosshan Andrrews, calling him “a solid director” and admitting to having a “great time” working on the film.

Meanwhile, Pooja Hegde who also plays an important part in the film described her character of Diya as a passionate, fearless, and unapologetically outspoken person. “She is like a proper takkar to Deva's character and that is very interesting. She is not afraid of Deva and that attracts Deva and her together,” she had said while speaking with Zoom.

Directed by Rosshan Andrrews, the cop actioner is a remake of the Malayalam film Mumbai Police, which was also directed by the same director. The film also features Pooja Hegde in the lead role with Pavail Gulatie, Pravessh Rana, and Kubbra Sait in the pivotal roles.

Written by Bobby Sanjay, Hussain Dalal & Abbas Dalal, Arshad Syed, and, Sumit Arora, Deva is produced by Siddharth Roy Kapur and Umesh KR Bansal. It is currently running in the theaters.