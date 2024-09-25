Devara Part 1 Advance Bookings: Jr NTR starrer targets ALL TIME RECORD in Hyderabad

Devara Part 1 directed by Koratala Siva and starring Jr NTR, Saif Ali Khan and Janhvi Kapoor is recording phenomenal advance bookings, especially for the original version that is in the Telugu language, be it in India or internationally. The film has simply gone bonkers in the city of Hyderabad, with its target being an All Time Record for the first day. While one can't say for certain if the All Time Record will go down, the sea-adventure is surely aiming for it if the bumper advance bookings are anything to go by. A minimum of Rs 25 crore gross is expected for Devara Part 1 from the Nizam circuit alone.

Devara Targets All Time Record In Hyderabad; Bumper Response For Advances Across Andhra States

Everything for Devara Part 1 is going as planned, with permission for hiked prices being granted without much ado by the local governing bodies. In the past, there have been many films that have had to suffer because of lack of cooperation by the governing bodies. The Andhra states are looking to do the heavy lifting with almost 70 crore gross being expected for the first day. The India day 1 should very well be around Rs 85-90 crore and that would mean a global cume of over Rs 125 crore. For a film that can't be touted as a big combination film, these numbers would be simply bombastic.

Devara Part 1 Needs To Resonate With The Hindi Audience; Here's Why

Devara Part 1 will get the initials but what really team Devara wants is for the movie to strike a chord with the Hindi audience. In the past, sequel to accepted films in Hindi have really gone to unprecedented levels at the box office. For Devara Part 2 to really breakout, the part 1 has to be wholeheartedly accepted.

Jr NTR Has Planned His Pan India Journey, Well

Jr NTR is planning his Pan-India journey very calculatively. He has kept his eggs in more than one basket. Apart from Devara, he will also be seen in War 2. That's not all as he has already started working on the tentatively titled NTRNeel project.

Devara In Theatres From 27th September, 2024

