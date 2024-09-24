Devara Part 1 Advance Box Office Update: Jr NTR starrer starts to cause mayhem already; Day 1 bookings approach Rs 50 crore worldwide

Devara Part 1 directed by Koratala Siva and starring Jr NTR, Saif Ali Khan and Janhvi Kapoor has begun its advance bookings in India on a thunderous note. After causing mayhem at the North America box office almost a month ahead of its release, the film started its onslaught in India. As at 3pm on 24th September, 2024, the sea-adventure has raked up advances of over Rs 15 crore in the country for day 1 alone. This is unprecedented, especially for a movie that doesn't see itself as a big combination film. More than anything, it is Jr NTR's stardom and goodwill that is doing the heavy-lifting; With Anirudh Ravichander's strong score for the movie coming as a close second.

Devara Approaches Rs 50 Crore In Advances For Day 1, Worldwide

By the end of the day, as more bookings open across India, there will be more clarity on the opening of Devara. The global advance bookings at the time of this article, stand in the vicinity of Rs 40 crore for the opening day. The advance booking trending is great and the ticketing pressure is clearly visible. While a huge opening down south is guaranteed, it's the North Indian box office that will be paid closer attention to, since it is necessary for the audiences of the north to wholeheartedly accept the film, for its sequel to really breakout. In the past, we have seen sequel to films like Baahubali and KGF breakout in North India. Baahubali's sequel was the highest grossing Indian film in Hindi for close to 6 years and that explains a lot.

Devara Will Be Jr NTR's Biggest Opener As A Solo Lead Actor

The response to the songs of Devara has been phenomenal. The two trailers have received a mixed response but in the end, what really matters is the film and the reviews after the release. If the movie clicks with its audience, it will be carnage at the box office. Even without stressing much on the North India bookings, Devara is a sureshot Rs 100 crore plus worldwide opener. That will mean that Devara will be the actor's biggest opener as a solo lead actor. RRR will continue to remain as his biggest opener by a considerable margin.

Devara In Theatres

Have you booked your tickets for Devara yet? Devara releases in theatres worldwide on September 27.

