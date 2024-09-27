Devara: Jr NTR's huge cutout catches fire at Sudarshan Theater 35MM; videos go viral

Jr NTR's highly anticipated film Devara hit the big screens today, September 27. To celebrate its release, fans adorned massive cutouts of the star with garlands and burst firecrackers. However, these celebrations took an unexpected turn when one of Jr NTR's giant cutouts caught fire and caused panic among locals.

The incident took place at the Sudharshan 35 MM theater at RTC X Roads in Hyderabad. Several videos of the mishap are going viral on social media, in which bystanders can be seen running helter-skelter in panic. In a few seconds, a huge crowd gathers near the cinema hall to witness the accident.

Fortunately, no casualties were reported from the spot. The theater staff, along with the local authorities, acted swiftly and doused the fire to prevent any further damage. Reportedly, Jr NTR's massive cutout caught fire due to crackers that were being burst by his fans on the streets.

Watch the videos below:

Nonetheless, fans across the globe are celebrating the release of Jr NTR's film like a festival. Koratala Siva's directorial is receiving immense love from moviegoers. For the uninitiated, Devara holds a special place for everyone as it marks his first solo release in nearly six years.

Recently, Jr NTR took to his social media handle X to express gratitude following the overwhelming response his movie received since morning. He wrote, "The day I had been waiting for is finally here... Overwhelmed by your incredible reactions. Thank you Koratala Siva garu, for envisioning Devara with such engaging drama and emotional experience. My brother @anirudhofficial, your music and background score brought this world to life. Special thanks to my producers, Harikrishna Kosaraju garu and Sudhakar Mikkilineni garu for being the strongest pillars."

Jr NTR also thanked the entire team of Devara for putting their hard work into making the film. He concluded his note with, "To my fans, witnessing your celebrations for Devara makes me so elated. Forever indebted for your love. Glad you're enjoying it as much as I did. I promise to keep entertaining you all."

Check out his note below:

Apart from Jr NTR, the movie also features Janhvi Kapoor, Saif Ali Khan, Prakash Raj, Srikanth, and others in prominent roles.

