Dominic And The Ladies' Purse Worldwide Box Office Update: Mammootty-led stands at Rs 18 crore worldwide after extended Week 1

Dominic And The Ladies’ Purse, starring Mammootty in the lead role, along with Gokul Suresh, Sushmitha Bhat, Viji Venkatesh, Siddique, Vineeth, and Vijay Babu, wrapped its extended first week on an underwhelming note.

Dominic And The Ladies’ Purse grosses Rs 18 crore in its opening

Released with much anticipation on January 23, Dominic And The Ladies’ Purse couldn't impress the audience much at the box office. The mystery thriller, directed by Gautham Vasudeva Menon, grossed Rs 18 crore in its extended opening week of 8 days at the worldwide box office.

The movie enjoyed a decent trend in its opening weekend but couldn't maintain the same pace on the weekdays, resulting in an underwhelming trend at the ticket window.

It is now running in its final legs at the box office. The Mammukka starrer is expected to wrap its global theatrical run at just Rs 20 crore gross. The only saving grace is that the movie is mounted on a much-controlled budget; however, any film starring a Superstar like Mammootty should do much more business at the box office.

Dominic And The Ladies’ Purse underwhelms; all eyes are now on Bazooka

Though Dominic And The Ladies’ Purse didn't perform as per the expectations, now all eyes are on Mammootty's upcoming big-ticket release, Bazooka. The Deeno Dennis-directed action thriller also stars Gautham Vasudeva Menon in a pivotal role. It is slated to hit the big screens on February 14, 2025.

Undoubtedly, Bazooka is among the biggest box office bets from Mollywood this year. It will be interesting to see how this movie performs at the box office.

Dominic And The Ladies' Purse In Theaters

Dominic And The Ladies' Purse is running in theaters near you. Have you booked the tickets for Mammootty's latest film yet?

Disclaimer: The box office figures are compiled from various sources and our research. The figures can be approximate, and Pinkvilla does not make any claims about the authenticity of the data. However, they are adequately indicative of the box-office performance of the films in question.