Mollywood January 2025 report card: Blockbuster Rekhachithram makes up for Dominic and Identity's underperformance

January 2025 witnessed five major releases for the Malayalam film Industry. While Identity and Dominic And The Ladies’ Purse underperformed, the Asif Ali starrer Rekhachithram emerged as a big blockbuster. Here's presenting the report card of all the releases.

Released on January 3, Identity, starring Tovino Thomas and Trisha in the lead, couldn't entertain the audience much. The investigative thriller ended up collecting Rs 16 crore gross in its entire run, bagging an Average verdict at the global box office.

Rekhachithram, starring Asif Ali and Anaswara Rajan, became the top choice among the audience in January. The mystery crime thriller opened to rave reviews, which helped it reign a blockbuster run at the box office. The movie stormed past the Rs 55 crore mark and is still attracting audiences to the cinemas at lower levels. It is now in its final legs and expected to wrap up its theatrical run soon.

Ennu Swantham Punyalan, starring Arjun Ashokan, Balu Varghese, Anaswara Rajan, and others, clashed with Rekhachithram at the box office. The fantasy comedy thriller directed by Mahesh Madhu failed to hit the right chords and ended up collecting a mere Rs 3.50 crore at the global box office.

The next release, Pravinkoodu Shappu, starring Soubin Shahir and Basil Joseph, was expected to do well at the box office; however, it also failed to impress the audience. The comedy-drama could only gross a sum of Rs 9.50 crore in its 13 days of theatrical run at the global box office. The movie is currently in its final legs and expected to wrap its theatrical run with a disappointing fate.

The biggest release of January 2025 was Dominic And The Ladies’ Purse, starring Mammootty in the lead role. However, the movie couldn't entertain the audience and started struggling soon after its opening weekend. Gautham Vasudeva Menon's film has so far collected Rs 16.50 crore in its 6 days of run. It will be interesting to see how it performs in the coming days.

