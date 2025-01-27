Dominic Day 5 Kerala Box Office: Mammootty and GVM's movie drops significantly after average weekend; Grosses Rs 45 lakh

Dominic and the Ladies’ Purse, marking the maiden collaboration of Mammootty and Gautham Vasudeva Menon in the capacity of actor and director, respectively, couldn't hit the right chords. The Malayalam movie dropped after an average opening weekend at the box office.

Dominic witnesses major drop on 1st Monday

Released on January 23, Dominic was expected to continue the glorious streak of Malayalam cinema; however, it fizzled out at the ticket window. The movie witnessed a drop of 75% today (Day 5) from its opening day and could gross just Rs 45 lakh on the first Monday. Ideally the movie should have shown better trends.

With this, its total state cume reached Rs 6.55 crore gross at the Mollywood box office.

For the unversed, it opened to Rs 1.85 crore on Day 1, followed by Rs 1.15 crore, Rs 1.50 crore and Rs 1.60 crore from Day 2 to Day 4, respectively. The opening weekend of Dominic wrapped at an average figure of Rs 6.10 crore.

Dominic needs good momentum in the coming days

The mystery thriller met with average word-of-mouth, which is a major roadblock for its performance at the box office. Had it received a superlative reception, the story could have been different. Its hold on the weekdays will be very crucial. It will tell how far the movie can go from there on.

As of now, it needs some good push to hit a healthy figure to sail through a successful verdict; otherwise, the fate looks blurry.

Dominic and the Ladies' Purse in theaters

Dominic and the Ladies' Purse is running in theaters near you. Have you booked the tickets for Mammootty's latest film yet?

Advertisement

Disclaimer: The box office figures are compiled from various sources and our research. The figures can be approximate, and Pinkvilla does not make any claims about the authenticity of the data. However, they are adequately indicative of the box-office performance of the films in question.

ALSO READ: Pinkvilla Predicts: The opening day box office of Deva, Badass Ravikumar, Loveyapa and Chhaava