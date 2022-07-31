Ek Villain Returns Day 2 Box Office: John Abraham, Arjun Kapoor film is steady; Collects Rs 7 crore

The Mohit Suri directed Ek Villain Returns took a decent start at the box office on Friday with collections falling in the range of Rs 6.65 crore. Fronted by John Abraham and Arjun Kapoor with Disha Patani and Tara Sutaria, Ek Villain Returns has shown a nominal growth of 6 percent on Saturday, as estimates suggest collections in the range of Rs 6.90 to 7.10 crore. With this, the two day total of this romantic thriller stands at Rs 13.65 crore.



The business was down in the single screens by 5 percent, whereas the urban centers went up by 8 percent on Saturday, which has resulted in a consolidated growth around 7 percent. Ek Villain Returns will be targeting to clock Rs 8.00 crore on Sunday to take the weekend collection to Rs 21.65 crore. There was a chance of a drop in collections on Saturday as the critic reviews are outright negative, but the on ground scenario seems to be a little different as the film has managed to hold onto similar levels on second day. There was some amount of excitement in the audience for EVR, and hence, they are giving the film a chance to pass a judgement themselves.



If it manages to show a bump of 15 percent on Sunday, it would be a fair opening weekend result, especially in current times. On Sunday, the jump should come at the mass belts, however, the urban areas might not show much of a growth and hence it's going to wait and watch till the night shows in tier 2 and tier 3 centres roll out. If the audience report is positive, there is a chance for the film to show a decent hold in collections on Monday, but if the talk isn't positive, the numbers will come down by a margin.

The jump tomorrow too will give a fair indication on where it would head on Monday, as a flat Sunday would indicate a not so bright future. The numbers so far are decent, but Villain needs to do a little more than just decent on Sunday to lay the platform of trending over the weekdays. The good news here lies in the fact that the initial numbers are there to do the talking, and its just a matter of acceptance to taste success in longer run. The Saturday jump however could have been a little better, pushing itself to atleast 15 percent.

