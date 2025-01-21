Emergency Day 5 Trends: Kangana Ranaut's movie shows no improvement; continues its low-level theatrical run

Emergency was among the latest releases that arrived in cinemas this month. Released on January 17, 2025, the political drama stars Kangana Ranaut playing the role of India's late Prime Minister Indira Gandhi. The film is set against the backdrop of Indian Emergency which took place between 1975 and 1977. Emergency has completed five days of its release and isn't improving its performance at the box office.

Emergency Shows No Improvement Signs On Day 5

As per box office trends, Emergency has maintained nominal hold during its low-level run in theaters since the release. On Day 5, it is still showing no signs of improvement at the box office. Kangana Ranaut-starrer is struggling in the markets as it isn't a preferred choice of cinegoers.

Emergency faced delay in its release due to certification clearance by the CBFC which may have played an important role in its underwhelming performance. Moreover, the ban on Kangana's directorial in Punjab could have added more to its struggling business.

Emergency Is Kangana Ranaut's Comeback

Emergency marks the return of Kangana Ranaut as an actor after two years. The actress was previously seen in her 2023 film, Tejas which failed at the box office. Kangana is having a dry spell in her film career as she hasn't given any hit since a decade. Her last successful movie was 2015 film, Tanu Weds Manu Returns which was an all-time blockbuster.

Coming back to Emergency, the historical biographical drama is Kangana's first film as a solo director. She previously co-helmed her 2019 movie, Manikarnika: The Queen of Jhansi.

Co-produced by Zee Studios and Manikarnika Films, Emergency also features Anupam Kher, Shreyas Talpade, and Milind Soman in crucial roles. It clashed with Aaman Devgan and Rasha Thadani's debut, Azaad at the box office. Kangana's film will now face Sky Force as the new competition, starting from January 24.

Emergency In Cinemas

