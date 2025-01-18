Emergency and Azaad Day 2 Box Office Trends: Kangana Ranaut and Aaman-Rasha's films look to remain steady at LOW-LEVELS

The latest box office clash of Emergency and Azaad has become the talk of the town these days. Emergency marks the comeback of Kangana Ranaut as an actor after the 2023 film, Tejas. Azaad presents newcomers, Aaman Devgan and Rasha Thadani as the leads. Both movies hit the screens on January 17, 2025. A day after opening day, Emergency and Azaad look for steady business at the box office at low-levels.

Emergency And Azaad Go Hand-In-Hand On Day 2 After Opening

Going by the box office trends, Emergency and Azaad are expecting to do equal business on the second day, as to what they earned on their respective opening days. On Day 2, Kangana Ranaut-starrer may collect more business than the first day of its release, provided if evening shows receive strong footfalls.

On the other hand, Azaad may end up earning slightly lesser than opening day. This is because the reviews of Aaman Devgan and Rasha Thadani's film aren't favourable. Also featuring Ajay Devgn, the latest release has receieved average word-of-mouth.

Emergency And Azaad's Box Office Performances

Emergency and Azaad have been an underperformers at the box office. The historical biographical drama directed by Kangana Ranaut-directorial opened to Rs 2.25 crore on Friday. Meanwhile, Abhishek Kapoor's directorial venture collected Rs 1.50 crore on Day 1.

Both movies couldn't be benefitted from Cinema Lovers Day yesterday, which would have otherwise boosted their performances at the box office. The offer allows cinegoers to buy the movie tickets at subsidized rates.

Advertisement

Top Movies At The Hindi Box Office

Emergency and Azaad are now a part of top movies running at the Hindi box office. Other films which are in the list include the Hindi versions of Telugu releases, Game Changer and Pushpa 2 along with Bollywood actioner, Fateh.

Emergency And Azaad In Theaters

Emergency and Azaad are running in theaters near you. Have you booked their tickets yet?

Disclaimer: The box office figures are compiled from various sources and our research. The figures can be approximate, and Pinkvilla does not make any claims about the authenticity of the data. However, they are adequately indicative of the box-office performance of the films in question.

ALSO READ: Emergency and Azaad Day 1 Box Office Trends: Bollywood releases head for a sorry opening despite Cinema Lovers Day