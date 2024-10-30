The Rohit Shetty-directed Singham Again is all set for a massive release in the international belts as the present trends indicate an opening on nearly 1900-plus screens in the overseas market. Touted to be the Avengers of Cop Universe, Singham Again features Ajay Devgn, Kareena Kapoor, Ranveer Singh, Akshay Kumar, Deepika Padukone, Tiger Shroff and Arjun Kapoor in lead roles. The makers have opted for a big overseas release across the market, and also created all-time record by going with the biggest release of all time on 197 screens in Australia, New Zealand, and Fiji.

Singham Again will debut in North America with a massive 760-plus screens despite opposition from Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 and Amaran. UK and Ireland on the other hand will be hosting Singham Again on over 224 cinemas. Interestingly, Jio Studios has secured the highest number of screens in the top Canadian chain – Cineplex – which contributes 80 percent to the total Canadian box office. Singham Again is also the widest release till date for both Ajay Devgn and Rohit Shetty, and the eyes are now to see the box office results during the Diwali 2024 weekend.

Talking of India, Jio Studios, Rohit Shetty and Ajay Devgn along with their distribution partner, PVRInox, have secured 60 percent showcasing in National and Non-National Chains as per official sources. Singham Again has also secured an exclusive deal for screening in IMAX properties across India, adding on to the showcasing and screen count.

Confirming the above development, and sharing her excitement for the November 1, 2024 release, Jyoti Deshpande, President Media and Content business, RIL said, “We promised you that Singham Again is a celebratory film tailormade for Diwali with the biggest ensemble of your favourite stars in your favourite cop universe and the wait is over. We have secured the widest possible showcasing for the film in India and overseas including the spectacular IMAX version in India. The only people that need to buy tickets are the audiences and the fans are already making the advance ticket bookings roar. Jio Studios has had a dream run at the box office this year and we will confidently wow the audiences once again. This is a period of positivity and prosperity and we wish our partners, our theatre chains as well as the audiences a very happy Diwali and thank them in advance for sharing their festivity with Singham Again.”

On the advance front, Singham Again has sold over 40,000 tickets in the top 3 national chains – PVRInox and Cinepolis – as on 4 PM on Wednesday. Stay tuned to Pinkvilla for more updates.

