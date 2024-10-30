After the success of Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2, Kartik Aaryan, Bhushan Kumar, and Anees Bazmee are reuniting to take the horror comedy franchise ahead with Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3. Post the success of Munjya and Stree 2, the horror comedy genre is the flavor of the season, and a lot is expected out of Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3, more so because the last installment was a post-covid blockbuster. The film, featuring Kartik Aaryan, Vidya Balan, Madhuri Dixit and Triptii Dimri, has been certified U/A by the Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC) with an approved run time of 2 hours and 38 minutes.

Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 is getting an all India release by Anil Thadani, and the distributor is releasing the film on about 3000 plus screens nationwide. However, in a clash scenario, the screen count doesn’t make much of a difference, and it all boils down to the showcasing. As per the present trends, Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 has secured approximately 40 to 43 percent showcasing at an all-India level, however, this would be dynamic and change based on the audience interest through the opening day.

The advance bookings of Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 in the national chains opened on Wednesday morning and the film has sold approximately 33,000 tickets as on Wednesday at 2.30 PM in the top 3 national chains – PVRInox and Cinepolis. The Kartik Aaryan starrer will be looking to close its day of pre-sales in the vicinity of 65,00 tickets in the top 3 national chains by Wednesday night and the final advance is expected to be around the 1.75 lakh ticket mark.

The non-national chains have also shown good momentum and it’s a positive sign for the first-weekend business. The opening day of Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 is expected to be around Rs 27.00 crore to 32.00 crore, as the capacity issue will come into play at some point of time through the day. The first weekend of Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 will be in the vicinity of Rs 80.00 to 90.00 crore, depending on how the content is received by the cinema-going audience.

While the business in the first weekend will be impacted by the clash with Singham Again, the film can make up for the same with a healthy trend starting from Monday, which is the day of the litmus test. There is a lot of noise, hype and drama going on around the clash, but from Monday, it’s the content which will do the talking. There is a month-long open run, which is the biggest plus for both Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 and Singham Again, but they can gain the benefit only if the content lands well.

The start and weekend will see good results for Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 and the business on day four and day five will give an idea on the fate. Stay tuned to Pinkvilla for more updates on box office reporting of Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3.

