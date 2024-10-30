After Singham, Singham Again, Simmba, and Sooryavanshi, the next chapter of Rohit Shetty’s cop universe is Singham Again, which is set up as the Avengers of the franchise featuring Ajay Devgn, Kareena Kapoor, Ranveer Singh, Akshay Kumar, Deepika Padukone, Tiger Shroff and Arjun Kapoor. The film is all set for a grand release on November 1, 2024 – coinciding with the festive season of Diwali. The masala entertainer has been certified U/A by the Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC) with an approved run-time of 2 hours 24 minutes, which includes a 2-minute post-credit sequence featuring Salman Khan as Chulbul Pandey.

Singham Again is seeing an All-India release by PVRInox Pictures and the film is expected to release on over 3500 screens in India. However, one must note that in a clash scenario, the screen count does not make a difference, and it all boils down to the show count, which in this case at the moment seems to be 60 percent for Singham Again and 40 percent for Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 at most of the centres, though this will be dynamic and change based on the on-ground report.

The advance bookings for Singham Again at some of the multiplexes opened on Monday night, though the full fledged opened by Wednesday morning. As on Wednesday at 2.30 PM, Singham Again has sold approximately 37,000 tickets in the top 3 national chains – PVRInox and Cinepolis – and is headed to close the day with pre-sales in the range of 70,000 tickets. The overall sales of Singham Again by Thursday mid-night are expected to be in the North of 2 lakh tickets, though a lot would depend on the momentum it gathers on Thursday.

The advances have opened for this Rohit Shetty cop universe saga in non-national chains too and the response is encouraging to start with, and the first day business of the film will be determined by how the holiday factor of Diwali / New Year plays out on Friday. It’s going to be a state-to-state analysis as some parts of the country are having Laxmi Pooja on Friday and some are celebrating a new year. But keeping in mind the present divide of holiday’s and advance booking trends, Singham Again will be targeting a start in the range of Rs 35.00 to 40.00 crore on Friday.

With a divided holiday factor coming into play, the first-weekend business with a positive talk will be in the range of Rs 115 crore to Rs 135 crore, as after a point the capacity cap will come into picture at multiple centres. It all boils down to the Monday test, as the fourth-day and fifth-day figures will decide the long term trajectory. There will be a lot of business overlapping between Singham Again and Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 over the weekend, but once all the drama and behind the scenes madness settles down, it will all boil down to the content. Stay tuned to Pinkvilla for more updates on the box office collections of Singham Again!

