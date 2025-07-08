Pinkvilla Predicts: The opening day box office collections for Superman, War 2, Son of Sardaar 2, and more

The Indian box office in the first week of July was set ablaze by Jurassic World: Rebirth, and strong holdover releases. With a superb mix of Bollywood spectacles and Hollywood blockbusters in the next 40 days or so, starting with Superman, it is sure that the box office will be taken to the cleaners. From high-octane action sequels to soulful romantic dramas and superhero epics, the upcoming releases promise something for every moviegoer.

Advertisement

Pinkvilla Predicts The Opening Day Collection Of Upcoming Movie Releases In India

Pinkvilla takes a deep dive into the anticipated opening day collections of major films hitting theatres soon: Superman, Maalik, Aankhon Ki Gustaakhiyan, Saiyaara, Nikita Roy, Tanvi: The Great, Son of Sardaar 2, Fantastic Four: First Steps, and War 2. Here’s our prediction for their opening day performance at the Indian box office.

Day 1 India Box Office Predictions

1. Superman

Date: 11th July, 2025

The Man of Steel soars back to the big screen with a highly anticipated reboot. With a fresh take on the iconic superhero by James Gunn, Superman is expected to draw massive crowds, particularly in urban centers and multiplexes. The film’s strong brand appeal and positive early reports set it up well for a strong opening. The predicted opening in India is Rs 7.25 crore to Rs 8.25 crore net.

2. Maalik

Date: 11th July, 2025

Directed by Pulkit and starring Rajkummar Rao and Manushi Chhillar, this gritty action-drama, is generating decent interest among audiences. Since the movie seems to have a sort of a mass appeal, it is likely to resonate in single-screen theatres and smaller towns. The predicted opening in India is an ordinary Rs 3.75 crore to Rs 4.25 crore net, assuming that it's collections will be affected by strong holdover competition, as well as new releases.

Advertisement

3. Aankhon Ki Gustaakhiyan

Date: 11th July, 2025

The romantic drama starring Vikrant Massey and Shanaya Kapoor, targets to get the support of youth and family audiences. The hype for the movie is low and it is heavily reliant on positive word of mouth to turn things around. The predicted opening day in India is Rs 1.15 crore to Rs 1.25 crore, considering the exhibition issues that it is likely to face due to multiple releases on the same day.

4. Saiyaara

Date: 18th July, 2025

This Mohit Suri directed romantic saga starring debutants Ahaan Panday and Aneet Padda, is expected to strike a chord with audiences. Its blend of romance and drama, coupled with strong pre-release buzz after the trailer, should ensure a solid opening. The film's predicted opening is at a good Rs 4.25 crore to Rs 4.50 crore net.

5. Nikita Roy

Date: 18th July, 2025

Nikita Roy starring Sonakshi Sinha is a niche offering that is unlikely to find traction among theatre-going audience. Assuming that it will not get enough screens due to strong holdover releases as well as new releases, the thriller movie is predicted to opening at Rs 15 lakh net.

Advertisement

6. Tanvi: The Great

Date: 18th July, 2025

Another low-key release, Tanvi: The Great, starring Anupam Kher, banks on its unique storytelling and critical acclaim to draw crowds. The film, at present, doesn't seem to be gaining much theatrical buzz. The predicted opening is a low Rs 20 lakh net as for now.

7. Son of Sardaar 2

Date: 25th July, 2025

The sequel to the 2012 action-comedy - Son of Sardaar, Ajay Devgn and Mrunal Thakur's Son of Sardaar 2 will look to draw big crowds with high-energy action, humour, and masala entertainment. Even though the Son of Sardaar brand has a loyal fanbase, the pre-release units have significantly dampened the excitement for the movie. What's needed now is a banging trailer. The predicted opening for the action-comedy is Rs 8.25 crore to Rs 9.25 crore.

8. Fantastic Four: First Steps

Date: 25th July, 2025

Marvel’s reboot of the beloved superhero team of Fantastic 4 is generating excitement among comic-book fans and general audiences alike. With its star-studded cast and promise of a fresh narrative, Fantastic Four: First Steps is expected to perform strongly in urban markets. The predicted opening is Rs 6.75 crore to Rs 7.75 crore and it's pretty good given that the Marvel brand has gone down due to the last few theatrical misfires.

Advertisement

9. War 2

Date: 14th August, 2025

The much-awaited sequel to the 2019 blockbuster War, War 2 is poised to be the biggest opener of the lot. With its high-octane action, the mega-star cast of Hrithik Roshan, Jr NTR and Kiara Advani, and massive pre-release hype, the film is expected to shatter box office records and dominate both multiplexes and single screens.

The predicted Hindi net opening of the spy film is Rs 57.50 crore to Rs 58.50 crore. On day 2, War 2 may register the highest single day collections for a Bollywood movie, for the Hindi language.

The India Net Opening Day Prediction Of The Abovementioned Movies Is As Under

Date Movie Day 1 India Net Prediction 11th July, 2025 Superman Rs 7.25 - 8.25 crore 11th July, 2025 Maalik Rs 3.75 - 4.25 crore 11th July, 2025 Aankhon Ki Gustaakhiyan Rs 1.15 - 1.25 crore 18th July, 2025 Saiyaara Rs 4.25 - 4.50 crore 18th July, 2025 Nikita Roy Rs 15 lakh 18th July, 2025 Tanvi: The Great Rs 20 lakh 25th July, 2025 Son Of Sardaar 2 Rs 8.25 - 9.25 crore 25th July, 2025 Fantastic Four: First Steps Rs 6.75 - 7.75 crore 14th August, 2025 War 2 (Hindi) Rs 57.5 - 58.5 crore

Final Thoughts

War 2 (Hindi), unquestionably is the clear frontrunner, expected to deliver a near record-breaking opening. Hollywood flicks like Superman and Fantastic Four: First Steps are likely to take good starts. Saiyaara looks to surprise while all other films are heading for underwhelming starts, unless the buzz really picks up significantly.

Stay tuned to Pinkvilla for more such stories.

Note: All predictions are based on current market trends, pre-release buzz, and historical data of similar films. Actual collections may vary. Dhadak 2 has not been included since the promo is not out. As for Param Sundari, the new date is not still announced, and thus the opening numbers for it have not been predicted.

Advertisement

ALSO READ: Pinkvilla Predicts: The opening day box office collections for Metro In Dino, Son Of Sardaar 2, War 2, Superman and other movies