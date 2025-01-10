Fateh Opening Day India Box Office Report: Sonu Sood starrer benefits from discounted ticket prices

Fateh hit the screens today (January 10, 2025). Starring himself, the action thriller marks Sonu Sood's debut as a director in Indian cinema. Also featuring Jacqueline Fernandez, Naseeruddin Shah, and Vijay Raaz, the now-released film is locking horns with the Hindi dubbed version of Game Changer.

Fateh Gets Boost On Opening Day; Subsidized Ticket Prices Work Wonders

Bankrolled by Shakti Sagar Productions and Zee Studios, Fateh received good footfalls on the first day of its release at the box office. Sonu Sood's decision to keep the ticket prices at a discounted rates of Rs 99- Rs 112 has benefitted the action thriller to perform well on its opening day. This is to note that the film sold 15000 tickets in pre-sales for the first day in top national chains.

The box office performance of Fateh now depends on the word of mouth from the audience. If it receives positive reception on Day 1, the actioner is expected to grow its business in the coming days.

Fateh vs Game Changer vs Kaho Naa Pyaar Hai

While Fateh witnessed respectable performance on the opening day, Game Changer, headlined by Ram Charan and Kiara Advani, had a slow start at the Hindi box office.

Fateh is also locking horns with the re-release of Kaho Naa Pyaar Hai, starting today. The 2000 blockbuster movie featured then debutantes Hrithik Roshan and Ameesha Patel.

The actioner also has to prove its worth amid the theatrical run of Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani. The 2013 blockbuster film starring Ranbir Kapoor and Deepika Padukone was re-released on January 3, 2025 and has emerged as the first hit of the year.

Will Fateh win it over or Game Changer changes the game? Let's see.

Fateh In Theaters

Fateh is running in theaters near you. Have you booked the tickets for Sonu Sood-starrer yet?

Disclaimer: The box office figures are compiled from various sources and our research. The figures can be approximate, and Pinkvilla does not make any claims about the authenticity of the data. However, they are adequately indicative of the box-office performance of the films in question.

