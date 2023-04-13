First Quarter Box Office Report 2023: Bollywood collects 813 crore nett; Pathaan dominates with 521 crores

The first quarter for the Hindi Film Industry has been able to reach decent numbers thanks to the outstanding performance of Pathaan and a few average fares that have kept the cash registers ringing. While the second quarter needs to and is expected to show better results, it's best to individually assess all the films that released in the first quarter, first.

Pathaan's Historic Business Was The Highlight Of January

The first reasonably sized film of the year was Kuttey and it could not do much theatrical business. The film struggled to open to Rs 1 crore nett and ended up collecting less than Rs 5 crores nett in its lifetime. Shah Rukh Khan fronted Pathaan, co-starring Deepika Padukone and John Abraham, and directed by Siddharth Anand, took the box office by storm. It netted over Rs 520 crores nett in Hindi alone, making it the highest grossing film in the Hindi language, in India. It's total nett India total is around Rs 540 crores nett and the worldwide total is over Rs 1050 crores.

The Month Of February Saw Two Duds In The Form Of Shehzada and Selfiee

The success of Pathaan was followed by a couple of duds. Shehzada starring Kartik Aaryan and Kriti Sanon did a business of a little over Rs 30 crores nett and emerged as a disaster with worldwide takings of below Rs 50 crores. Selfiee starring Akshay Kumar and Emraan Hashmi in lead roles bit the dust at the box office, failing to collect even Rs 20 crores nett in India and Rs 30 crores worldwide. It is hands down the worst performance of an a-lister's film at the box office.

Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar and Mrs Chatterjee Vs Norway Brought Some Cheer For The Industry

When the industry was running low on confidence, Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar and Mrs Chatterjee's success came as a breath of fresh air. Ranbir Kapoor and Shraddha Kapoor's rom-com, directed by Luv Ranjan, became the second Indian film to nett over Rs 100 crores in India this year. It is still running in theatres and has so far collected Rs 128 crores nett. The worldwide gross total stands at around Rs 190 crores and the lifetime total will be around Rs 195 crores. These numbers have enabled the film to get an average theatrical verdict. Mrs Chatterjee Vs Norway was a relatively smaller film which had a very controlled theatrical release. The Rani Mukerji starrer has already crossed Rs 20 crore nett in India and the worldwide total is in the vicinity of Rs 35 crores, enough for it to settle for an average verdict as well. On the other hand, Kapil Sharma's Zwigato bit the dust at the box office with a Rs 1.5 crore nett India lifetime.

Bholaa Started On A Promising Note But Faltered

Bheed failed to find takers and Ajay Devgn and Tabu's Bholaa was the last significant release of the first quarter and while the film opened fairly, it could not trend as strongly at the box office. The lifetime total of the film seems to be heading towards Rs 80 - 85 crore nett in India and the worldwide cume will be around Rs 110 - 115 crores. It is a below-average grosser at the box office although at one point, it seemed like it could become an average theatrical success.

Have a look at the collections and verdicts of Hindi films in the first quarter of 2023, in India

All Time Blockbuster

Pathaan - Rs 521 crore nett

Average

Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar - Rs 130 crores nett (lifetime expected)

Mrs Chatterjee Vs Norway - Rs 22 crores nett

Below Average

Bholaa - Rs 81 crores nett (lifetime expected)

Disaster

Shehzada - Rs 33 crores nett

Selfiee - Rs 18 crores

Kuttey - Rs 4.50 crores

Bheed - Rs 2 crores

Zwigato - Rs 1.50 crores

TOTAL = Rs 813 crore nett in India

All Eyes Are On How Films In The Second Quarter Perform

The second quarter has a few exciting films to look forward to. Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan, Jawan, Adipurush, Maidaan, Satyaprem Ki Katha are a few films that can ensure that the second quarter for the Hindi Film Industry is better than the first.

