Pathaan box office collections; Shah Rukh Khan starrer nears Rs. 400 crores overseas

Pathaan is celebrating 50 days of its box office run today. The Shah Rukh Khan starrer continues to play at more than 900 cinemas globally, including 135 outside India. As of yesterday, the film has collected $48.45 million (Rs. 397 crores) internationally. This sum represents the highest ever off-shore earnings for a Bollywood film sans China.

Pathaan nearing Rs. 400 crores overseas

The film has concluded its run in most markets and the collections are now coming from the four main markets i.e. North America, Gulf, the UK and Australia. In the seventh weekend, the film grossed $115K and will likely add another $200-250K to its run. That will put it just a crore less than Rs. 400 crores. There were reports of Bangladesh release, which would have helped hit the benchmark, but that has gone cold since then. It will be upon the actuals in some of the estimated markets to come higher for hitting the quad-century.

Pathaan sets new benchmarks

Over the last decade, there have been several Bollywood films that have grossed between $20 million to $30 million overseas. However, in most cases, it used to be one or two markets doing the heavy lifting, with other territories just putting okay to good numbers. Pathaan, on the other hand, managed to perform exceptionally well everywhere, enabling it to not only surpass $30 million but also $40 million, and almost top the $50 million mark.

The territorial breakdown for the overseas box office collection of Pathaan is below.

Americas - $17,720,000

United States - $11,435,000

Canada - $6,010,000

Peru - $100,000

Rest of America - $175,000

Asia/Oceania - $7,440,000

Australia - $3,300,000

Nepal - $950,000

Malaysia - $910,000

New Zealand - $895,000

Singapore - $560,000

Indonesia - $375,000

Thailand - $100,000

Rest of Asia - $350,000

Middle East and Africa - $14,810,000

UAE - $8,135,000

GCC - $3,800,000

Saudi Arabia - $1,975,000

Africa and Rest of M.E. - $900,000

Europe - $8,480,000

United Kingdom - $5,330,000

Germany - $970,000

Nordics - $500,000

Netherlands - $440,000

France - $370,000

Switzerland - $160,000

Austria - $110,000

Rest of Europe - $600,000

Total - $48,450,000 / Rs. 397 crores



