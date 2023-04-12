Bholaa Worldwide Box Office Update: Ajay Devgn and Tabu starrer grosses Rs 97.50 crores in 14 days

Ajay Devgn and Tabu's Bholaa has been running in theatres for 2 weeks now. The film shall be having yet another week of no significant competition before it finds a competitor in Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan. In two weeks, the film has collected a shy less than Rs 70 crores nett in India which amounts to a gross total of around Rs 83.50 crores. It has also collected around 1.70 million dollars internationally which equals to Rs 14 crores. The worldwide gross total thus stands at Rs 97.50 crores as at 12th April, 2023 and in a couple of days from now, the film will have crossed Rs 100 crores at the worldwide box office.

Bholaa Is Doing Fair Business But The Growth Over The First Weekend Suggested That It Would Do Better

Bholaa has had a fair run in India but the drops over the weekdays have resulted in the film not having a chance to enter the coveted Rs 100 crore nett India club. The growth over the first weekend suggested that the film had a chance but the trend after Tuesday left no possibility for the same. Bholaa is targetting a lifetime cume of around Rs 80 - 85 crores nett depending on how it performs during Eid. The international performance has been below par and the film will struggle to reach 2 million dollars in its full run, which is a low number.

Bholaa Will End Up As The Third Highest Grossing Hindi Film Of 2023 So Far

The lifetime worldwide total that the film targets is around Rs 110 crores, which means that it will end up as the third highest grossing Hindi film of the year, behind Pathaan and Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar, of course before Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan outgrosses it. The hunt for a clean hit since Pathaan, for the Hindi Film Industry, is still on. The first quarter for the industry has not been too appealing with the exception of Pathaan and a few average grossers like Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar, Mrs Chatterjee Vs Norway and Bholaa.

The Day Wise India Nett Box Office Collection Of Bholaa Is As Follows:-

Day 1 - Rs 10.50 cr

Day 2 - Rs 6.50 cr

Day 3 - Rs 11 cr

Day 4 - Rs 13.25 cr

Day 5 - Rs 4.25 cr

Day 6 - Rs. 4.50 cr

Day 7 - Rs 2.75 cr

Day 8 - Rs 2.40 cr

Day 9 - Rs 3.25 cr

Day 10 - Rs 3.75 cr

Day 11 - Rs 4.25 cr

Day 12 - Rs 1.30 cr

Day 13 - Rs 1.20 cr

Day 14 - Rs 1.10 cr (expected)

Total = Rs 69.85 crores nett in India

