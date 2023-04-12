Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar Lifetime Worldwide Box Office: The VERDICT of this Ranbir Kapoor, Shraddha Kapoor film

The Ranbir Kapoor and Shraddha Kapoor led romantic comedy, Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar is nearing the end of it’s run. The Luv Ranjan directorial has maintained a healthy trend through its 5-week run at the box office in India, and will continue to put up some numbers till the Eid weekend. The film collected Rs 81.70 crore in its first week, followed by Rs 25.20 crore in the second week, Rs 13.10 crore in the third week, Rs 5.00 crore in the fourth week and finally, headed to clock Rs 3.25 crore in the fifth week. The total collections of Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar at the end of 5 weeks would stand at Rs 128.25 crore and the film will eye a finish at Rs 130 crore.

Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar ends its run with Rs 190 crore at global box office

The film has found acceptance from a section of audience, which resulted in a good trend at the domestic box office. Of course, the expectations were higher as Ranbir Kapoor has single handed raised the bar for this genre in the last decade with Yeh Jawan Hai Deewani. On the overseas front, Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar is closing with collections of $5 million (Rs 41 crore), which is a decent result in the context of how films are faring internationally in the post pandemic times. However, given the genre, the film should have targeted a finish in the north of $7.5 million. The global total of Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar stands at a gross of Rs 193 crore.

It’s the second highest grossing rom com of all time after Yeh Jawani Hai Deewani, which is a great achievement, and the film also made a statement that cinema is not just about action spectacles but even the rom-coms can excite the audience. As we have said it time and again, the issue with Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar is its budget. The film has been shot over a period of 180 days and the pandemic also played a role in adding on to the costs due to interest factor. If not for the pandemic, the lifetime biz of TJMM would have easily been 175 to 200 crore, which overseas also having a shot at $10 million finish. These economics would have made sense in the pre-pandemic world putting the producers in a plus.

The budget of Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar

But the dynamic has changed in the post covid world, and hence, the team might have just about managed to sail through considering revenue from all sources, which includes subsidy. A rom-com at Rs 130 crore in India spells SUPER HIT in the post covid world, as the genre has it’s limitations, but at this cost of Rs 180 crore plus, TJMM will have to settle with an average verdict at the box office. A large credit for a rom com to reach this mark also goes to the Ranbir Kapoor factor as Ranbir Kapoor in a rom com is a genre in itself.

Advertisement

Mind you, stand alone, these are very good numbers for a rom-com in post covid world, or rather, even pre-covid, but it’s the budget that has taken away the opportunity of shining bright.

Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar Box Office Breakdown:

Advertisement

India Nett: Rs 130 crore (Expected)

India Gross: Rs 152.25 crore

Overseas Gross: Rs 41 crore ($5 million)

Worldwide Gross: Rs 193 crore

Overseas Share: Rs 16.50 crore (Expected)

India Share: Rs 62 crore (Expected)

Worldwide Share: Rs 78.50 crore

Stay tuned to Pinkvilla for more updates!

ALSO READ: Bholaa 10 Day Box Office: Ajay Devgn starrer hits Rs 67 crore; Targets a run till Eid weekend