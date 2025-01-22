Game Changer Box Office Collections Day 11: Ram Charan's movie nears business end; grosses under 1 crore

Game Changer, directed by Shankar Shanmughan and starring Ram Charan, Kiara Advani, and SJ Suryah, has crumbled at the box office. The political action drama is now taking its last few breaths in cinemas.

Game Changer crumbles with under Rs 1 crore on Day 11

Produced by Dil Raju under Sri Venkateswara Creations, Game Changer couldn't even gross more than the Rs 1 crore mark on its 11th day. The big-budget tentpole movie is all set to wind up its theatrical run very soon. The worldwide gross collection of Game Changer will be under Rs 200 crore. This is a disappointing figure for such a grand scale project and the names associated.

The Hindi version of Game Changer is likely to collect Rs 39 crore gross globally by the end of its theatrical run.

Be it Hindi, Telugu, or overseas, Game Changer didn't work anywhere. After taking a decent start, it crashed on its first Monday. Later, the movie started crawling at the box office and now gearing up for its theatrical end with the arrival of Akshay Kumar’s Sky Force this weekend.

Average word-of-mouth curtailed the business of Game Changer

The movie failed to generate any curiosity among the audience with its promotional assets. Further, it met with an average word-of-mouth among the audience. A major section found it outdated which turned one of the biggest roadblocks for its box office performance.

Had it received a positive reception, things could have been different. This is the back-to-back second big disaster for Shankar, who was once considered among the most successful filmmakers.

Have you watched Game Changer? If yes, do let us know your thoughts on the movie.

Disclaimer: The box office figures are compiled from various sources and our research. The figures can be approximate, and Pinkvilla does not make any claims about the authenticity of the data. However, they are adequately indicative of the box-office performance of the films in question.

